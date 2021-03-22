Published: March 22, 2021

Micky Daly, 1980-2021

Micky Daly

Micky Daly, a piper with Grade 1 Closkelt of Co. Down, Northern Ireland, died on March 22, 2021, at the age of 40 after a brief illness. He was a well-known and much liked figure in the UK pipe band scene.

He started his piping career with Colmcille at age 11 and later joined Grade 2 Ballinderry Bridge. After a five-year break from competition, Daly joined Grade 1 Cullybackey, and in 2014 Micky joined Thiepval Memorial. He was a member of Grade 1 Vale of Atholl in 2018, the band’s final year competing. He would play with Quinn Memorial before deciding to join Closkelt just before the pandemic hit.

Daly had gone into hospital on March 16th and had been awaiting surgery when he passed away, leaving his partner, Shelley-Anne, also a well-known player in regional bands.

“It was deeply shocking and extremely saddening to hear today that he had lost his short battle,” said Closkelt Pipe-Major David Chesney. “Words simply do not convey the deep regret that his passing brings. We take some comfort knowing that Micky’s passing was peaceful and that he was surrounded by his loving family.”

Our sympathies go to Micky Daly’s family and many friends at this sad time.

 

