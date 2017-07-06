Midgley gathers prizes at Dornoch

(Page 1 of 1)

Dornoch, Scotland – August 4, 2017 – Derek Midgley of New Jersey was the overall champion piper with three out of four first prizes at the once highly-attended Dornoch Highland Gathering in the north of Scotland. Only six competed this year in the senior solo piping. The day was overcast with light rain.

Piobaireachd

1st Anna Kummerow, Germany

2nd Cameron MacDougall

3rd Derek Midgley

4th Kevin MacLean, British Columbia

Judges: Jimmy Jackson, John Don MacKenzie

March

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Cameron MacDougall

3rd John MacDonald

4th Kevin MacLean

Judges: Archie MacLean, D.J. MacIntyre

Strathspey & Reel

1st Derek Midgley

2nd John MacDonald

3rd Cameron MacDougall

4th Anna Kummerlow

Judges: Archie MacLean, D.J. MacIntyre

Jig

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Cameron MacDougall

3rd Tori Killoran

4th Kevin MacLean

Judges: Archie MacLean, D.J. MacIntyre