Midgley gathers prizes at Dornoch

Published: August 5, 2017
Derek Midgley with his overall prizes at Dornoch

Dornoch, Scotland – August 4, 2017 – Derek Midgley of New Jersey was the overall champion piper with three out of four first prizes at the once highly-attended Dornoch Highland Gathering in the north of Scotland. Only six competed this year in the senior solo piping. The day was overcast with light rain.

Piobaireachd
1st Anna Kummerow, Germany
2nd Cameron MacDougall
3rd Derek Midgley
4th Kevin MacLean, British Columbia
Judges: Jimmy Jackson, John Don MacKenzie

March
1st Derek Midgley
2nd Cameron MacDougall
3rd John MacDonald
4th Kevin MacLean
Judges: Archie MacLean, D.J. MacIntyre

Strathspey & Reel
1st Derek Midgley
2nd John MacDonald
3rd Cameron MacDougall
4th Anna Kummerlow
Judges: Archie MacLean, D.J. MacIntyre

Jig
1st Derek Midgley
2nd Cameron MacDougall
3rd Tori Killoran
4th Kevin MacLean
Judges: Archie MacLean, D.J. MacIntyre

