Midgley wins Gold Axe at Lochaber

Fort William, Scotland – August 19, 017 – Derek Midgley won the Gold Axe (An Tuagh Oir) at the annual Lochaber Gathering held at the Nevis Centre at Fort William. Alan Russell enjoyed the most consistent day across all events in the top-grade light music.

August 19, 1745 Bonnie Prince Charlie raises the standard at Glenfinnan.

