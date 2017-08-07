Midgley wins Gold Axe at Lochaber

Fort William, Scotland – August 19, 017 – Derek Midgley won the Gold Axe (An Tuagh Oir) at the annual Lochaber Gathering held at the Nevis Centre at Fort William. Alan Russell enjoyed the most consistent day across all events in the top-grade light music.
Premier & A-Grade
Piobaireachd (An Tuagh Oir)
1st Derek Midgley, New Jersey
2nd Alan Russell, Kelty, Scotland
3rd Nick Hudson, Houston
4th Innes Smith, Glasgow
March (Lochaber Gathering Gold Medal)
1st Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
2nd Gordon McCready, Glasgow
3rd Alan Russell
4th Steven Leask, Glasgow
Strathspey & Reel (Leek’s Taxis Trophy)
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Alan Russell
3rd Michael Fitzhenry, London
4th Steven Leask
B & C-Grade
Piobaireachd (An Tuagh Airged)
1st Steven Leask
2nd John Dew, Crieff, Scotland
3rd Duncan Beattie, Linlithgow, Scotland
4th Ben Duncan
MSR (Clydesdale Bank Trophy)
1st Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis
2nd Ross Miller, Glasgow
3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
4th Peter McCallister, Dunblane, Scotland
Open Hornpipe & Jig (Lochaber Gathering Shield)
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Steven Leask
3rd Andrew Donlon, Germantown, Maryland
4th Ross Miller, Glasgow