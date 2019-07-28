New Brunswick Games enjoys hot attendance
Fredericton, New Brunswick – July 27-28, 2019 – The 38th annual New Brunswick Highland Games Festival attracted 17 bands and more than 200 solo piping and drumming competitors, including the two Guelph Pipe Bands from Ontario and Edmonton Transit from Alberta.
The Professional Piper of the Games was Alex Gandy of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and the Professional Snare Drummer of the Games was Justin Gallant of Fredericton, New Brunswick.
Weather on both days was mostly sunny and hot.
Saturday
Grade 1 (MSR, one played)
1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Grade 3 (MSR, three competed)
1st College of Piping
2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew
3rd Guelph
Grade 4 (march medley, five competed)
1st Dartmouth & District
2nd 12 Wing Shearwater
3rd Guelph (Gr4)
Grade 5 (march medley, eight competed)
1st Moncton District
2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew (Gr5)
3rd Cape Breton University
Judges for all events: Bob Worrall, James P. Troy (piping); William Saul (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble).
Sunday
Grade 1 (medley, one played)
1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Grade 3 (medley, three competed)
1st Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew
2nd Guelph
3rd College of Piping
Grade 4 (medley, five competed)
1st Dartmouth & District
2nd 12 Wing Shearwater
3rd Guelph (Gr4)
Grade 5 (medley seven competed)
1st Cape Breton University
2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew (Gr5)
3rd Moncton District
Judges for all Sunday events: Bob Worrall, Jim McGillivray (piping); James P. Troy (drumming); William Saul (ensemble).