New Brunswick Games enjoys hot attendance

Fredericton, New Brunswick – July 27-28, 2019 – The 38th annual New Brunswick Highland Games Festival attracted 17 bands and more than 200 solo piping and drumming competitors, including the two Guelph Pipe Bands from Ontario and Edmonton Transit from Alberta.

The Professional Piper of the Games was Alex Gandy of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and the Professional Snare Drummer of the Games was Justin Gallant of Fredericton, New Brunswick.

Weather on both days was mostly sunny and hot.

Saturday

Grade 1 (MSR, one played)

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Grade 3 (MSR, three competed)

1st College of Piping

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew

3rd Guelph

Grade 4 (march medley, five competed)

1st Dartmouth & District

2nd 12 Wing Shearwater

3rd Guelph (Gr4)

Grade 5 (march medley, eight competed)

1st Moncton District

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew (Gr5)

3rd Cape Breton University

Judges for all events: Bob Worrall, James P. Troy (piping); William Saul (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble).

Sunday

Grade 1 (medley, one played)

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Grade 3 (medley, three competed)

1st Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew

2nd Guelph

3rd College of Piping

Grade 4 (medley, five competed)

1st Dartmouth & District

2nd 12 Wing Shearwater

3rd Guelph (Gr4)

Grade 5 (medley seven competed)

1st Cape Breton University

2nd Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew (Gr5)

3rd Moncton District

Judges for all Sunday events: Bob Worrall, Jim McGillivray (piping); James P. Troy (drumming); William Saul (ensemble).