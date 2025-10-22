New Gold Standard: a chat with 2025 Gold Medallists Steven Leask and Brodie Watson-Massey – Part 2

We continue with the second and final part of our conversation with 2025 Highland Society of London Gold Medallists Steven Leask (Argyllshire Gathering) and Brodie Watson-Massey (Northern Meeting).

In Part 1, they talked about their experience the day they competed and discovered they’d won and provided sound advice to pipers practicing to achieve competitive success.

In Part 2, Leask and Watson-Massey discuss how the history-making awards might have changed them already.

With only a few days before they compete for the first time at the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships at Blair Atholl, Scotland, we also wanted to know how they’ve been preparing for the next milestone in their piping careers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Remember to submit your prediction to the 2025 Pick the Glenfiddich Five contest for your opportunity to win a MacRae Blackwood Pipe Chanters and a Kintyre Blackwood Practice Chanter from McCallum Bagpipes!]

A transcript of the discussion, with minor editing for written clarity:

pipes|drums: You’re suddenly thrust into the Glenfiddich Championships, the biggest stage in competitive solo piping. How are you preparing?

Brodie Watson-Massey: I’m actually quite looking forward to it. I don’t really think Steven or I have anything to lose. We’re just there to play. I just want to do what I do in the house. And everybody says it’s the best place to play pipes. You’re so well looked after, all these things. I think the whole experience is going to be great, and I’m really looking forward to it.

I don’t feel nervous about it yet, but ask me that in a couple of days, and my answer might be different!

pipes|drums: Steven, how are you dealing with your preparation for the big stage?

Steven Leask: Like Brodie says, I’m trying not to put any undue pressure on myself in terms of preparation. It’s much the same as I’d be doing normally: play regularly, get a few lessons in beforehand, try not to let it take over too much at the moment, and enjoy some downtime. It’s a really long year to be going at 100%. Trying to balance that between getting the practice in and having some downtime as well is important. But ultimately, it’s just a huge privilege actually to get to play in this competition.

“When I’ve sat there listening, it’s always been the dream to be on the other side and actually be a performer. It’s a huge privilege to get to play at it.” – Steven Leask

Like I said, I’ve been at it since quite a young age, sitting and listening. And when I’ve sat there listening, it’s always been the dream to be on the other side and actually be a performer. It’s a huge privilege to get to play at it.

pipes|drums: You win the Gold Medal, a history-making award for piping, one of the pinnacles for pipers in the top 1% of the top 1%. How has your life changed? Are you receiving inquiries about recitals and things like that? Do you suddenly feel like you’re onto something new in piping?

Steven Leask: I’m not sure it really changes an awful lot. Effectively, I’m still the same person I was before Oban as I am after Oban. I’ve been fortunate enough to do some teaching and travelling even before the Medal. And yeah, there have been a couple of people who have reached out for some other opportunities.

For me, it’s quite a tough balancing act. I’m an architect by profession and trying to fit in, going and travelling, and doing workshops or competing and balancing that against work life is tricky. I’ve been fortunate enough that the company that I work for have been really accommodating and they want to be accommodating going forward. But ultimately, I think it’ll be much of the same for me. I’ll still be competing around the games and doing that type of stuff. I can’t see it drastically changing for me, but we’ll see.

“I’m still the exact same person, still have the same friends, still play the pipes the exact same way. All the issues that were there before are still there, and there’s still work that needs to be done.” – Brodie Watson-Massey

Brodie Watson-Massey: As Stephen was saying, there have been a few things that have come through that are really exciting, and hopefully I’ll be able to do as many of them as possible. We have the season of graded contests that we do, and I’d like to keep doing as many of them as possible because they’re great, and they run pretty naturally through the year and give you opportunities to play before it opens in Inverness.

I’m busy with the pipe band [Inveraray & District] as well. There’s a lot to do. I like to keep myself busy, so it makes me happy that I’ve got a lot to do. But yeah, there have been a few things. But, like Steven says, I’m still the exact same person, still have the same friends, still play the pipes the exact same way. All the issues that were there before are still there, and there’s still work that needs to be done.

pipes|drums: Well, congratulations again, guys. It’s terrific to see your success, seeing that happen to you. It’s probably already changed your life forever, but it’s well-earned. Thanks very much for sharing your thoughts and advice. Lastly, good luck at the Glenfiddich. We’ll be watching.

Brodie Watson-Massey: Thank you very much.

Steven Leask: Cheers and thanks.