New Kintyre practice chanter from Willie McCallum, Stuart McCallum and McCallum’s hits the market

McCallum Bagpipes of Kilmarnock, Scotland, has launched the new “Kintyre” long practice chanter co-designed by the company’s co-owner Stuart McCallum and Willie McCallum, one of the greatest competitive solo pipers of the last century.

The practice chanter is modeled on the Willie McCallum-designed solo pipe chanter with the same hole spacing. It promises “to make the transition much easier” to move from practice to pipes, regardless of chanter make.

The company said that the Kintyre practice chanter features an innovative water trap in the top section, which, if properly maintained, provides “hours of uninterrupted practice.”

Willie McCallum has been using a pre-production model of the practice chanter for a few years as the instrument has been perfected, and a test-user group has also been playing an advance version of it for some time, reporting improved fingerwork as a result.

“It’s the first long practice chanter that actually feels like a pipe chanter.” – Willie McCallum

“It’s the first long practice chanter that actually feels like a pipe chanter,” Willie McCallum said. “The user test group playing the chanter – pretty much all are playing other pipe chanters but find the same advantages as those playing the McCallum solo chanter. I’m delighted to launch the product, and huge thanks to Stuart and Kenny MacLeod for their continued support.”

The Kintyre practice chanter comes in a blackwood bottom and plastic top with the integrated water trap.

McCallum Bagpipes does not sell directly and allows its worldwide network of distributors and dealers to set pricing on all products, including the Kintyre practice chanter. The instrument is available from any McCallum outlet or agent.

Willie McCallum is a native of Campbeltown, Argyllshire, in the Kintyre region of Scotland. He’s won virtually every major prize in solo piping, including a record nine Glenfiddich Championships, the Senior Piobaireachd at the Argyllshire Gathering three times, four Bratach Gorms, the Silver Star Former Winners MSR at the Northern Meeting three times, and was voted Solo Competition Piper of the Year a record five times in the annual pipes|drums New Year’s Honours.

