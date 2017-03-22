Niall Stewart wins Donald MacLeod

Published: April 2, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Niall Stewart [photo: Derek Maxwell]

Stornoway, Scotland – March 31, 2017 – Niall Stewart of Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland, emerged the overall winner of the 2017 Donald MacLeod Memorial, a competition that pays tribute to the famous piper from the Isle of Lewis. Competitors have to submit tunes composed by MacLeod. Stewart won the Piobaireachd event and was fourth in the MSR. The Hornpipe & Jig does not count towards the overall prize. Allan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen and John Wilson judged everything.

Piobaireachd
1st Niall Stewart, “Queen Elizabeth II’s Salute”
2nd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “Cabar Feidh Gu Brath”
3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Cronan Padruig Seumas”
4th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Roderick MacDonald’s Salute”

MSR
1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
2nd Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
3rd Willie McCallum
4th Niall Stewart

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Angus MacColl
2nd Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland
3rd Finlay Johnston
4th Roddy MacLeod

Also competing was Iain Speirs, Edinburgh.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
April 2, 1972Bill Livingstone wins Open piobaireachd at Toronto Indoor Games.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Quelle reprise
    Wed, 22 Mar 2017
    The now double-homage to the anniversary of the 78th Fraser Highlanders “Live In Ireland” concert in Ballymena in 1987 is much deserved and, evidently, attractive to many people who wanted to live or relive the event. That music w …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS April 7, 2017Cincinnati Piping & Drumming Solo Competition & WorkshopSpringdale Nazarene Church, 11177 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246

April 7, 2017Pipers Club AtlanticThe Old Triangle Alehouse 5136 Prince Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia

May 18, 2017Prairie Piping InvitationalRegina, SK

May 19, 2017Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic FestivalVictoria Park, downtown Regina

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

TIP OF THE DAY
Resist all temptation to apply any moisture to reeds. Set up your pipes with the right sort of moisture control and allow the moist air surrounding your reed when playing to make the blades vibrate optimally.
Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh