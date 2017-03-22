Niall Stewart wins Donald MacLeod

(Page 1 of 1)Stornoway, Scotland – March 31, 2017 – Niall Stewart of Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland, emerged the overall winner of the 2017 Donald MacLeod Memorial, a competition that pays tribute to the famous piper from the Isle of Lewis. Competitors have to submit tunes composed by MacLeod. Stewart won the Piobaireachd event and was fourth in the MSR. The Hornpipe & Jig does not count towards the overall prize. Allan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen and John Wilson judged everything.
Piobaireachd
1st Niall Stewart, “Queen Elizabeth II’s Salute”
2nd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “Cabar Feidh Gu Brath”
3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Cronan Padruig Seumas”
4th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Roderick MacDonald’s Salute”
MSR
1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
2nd Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
3rd Willie McCallum
4th Niall Stewart
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Angus MacColl
2nd Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland
3rd Finlay Johnston
4th Roddy MacLeod
Also competing was Iain Speirs, Edinburgh.
