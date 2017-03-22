Niall Stewart wins Donald MacLeod

(Page 1 of 1)

Niall Stewart of Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland, emerged the overall winner of the 2017 Donald MacLeod Memorial, a competition that pays tribute to the famous piper from the Isle of Lewis. Competitors have to submit tunes composed by MacLeod. Stewart won the Piobaireachd event and was fourth in the MSR. The Hornpipe & Jig does not count towards the overall prize. Allan Forbes, Iain MacFadyen and John Wilson judged everything.

Piobaireachd

1st Niall Stewart, “Queen Elizabeth II’s Salute”

2nd Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow, “Cabar Feidh Gu Brath”

3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Cronan Padruig Seumas”

4th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, “Roderick MacDonald’s Salute”

MSR

1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

2nd Angus MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

3rd Willie McCallum

4th Niall Stewart

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Angus MacColl

2nd Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland

3rd Finlay Johnston

4th Roddy MacLeod

Also competing was Iain Speirs, Edinburgh.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]