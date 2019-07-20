No sweat for Peel Police at sweltering Cambridge

Cambridge, Ontario – July 20, 2019 – It was sweltering day at the annual Cambridge Highland Games, with temperatures hitting 35°C/96°F, but forecast thunderstorms stayed away, while many bands dispensed with vests and neckties. The Peel Regional Police continued their winning streak in the Grade 2 medley event, and the 78th Fraser Highlanders were the only Grade 1 band. Sean McKeown was the Professional Piper of the Day and Cameron McKail Professional Snare Drummer of the Day.

The PPBSO for the first time ran the two circles side by side, alternating the performances of the different grades so that the audience could hear all of them.

Bands

Grade 1 (MSR, one played)

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders

Judges: Andrew Berthoff, Lynda MacKay (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)

Grade 2 (medley, three competed)

1st Peel Regional Police (2,1,1,3)

2nd Ottawa Police Service (1,3,3,1)

3rd Toronto Police (3,2,2,2)

Best Bass Section: Ottawa Police Service

Judges: Andrew Berthoff, Lynda MacKay (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)

Grade 3 (medley)

1st Ottawa Highlanders (1,1,2,2)

2nd Guelph (2,3,1,1)

3rd Ryan Russell Memorial (3,2,3,3)

4th Rob Roy (4,4,4,4)

Best Bass Section: Ottawa Highlanders

Judges: Heather Purvis, Andrea Boyd (piping); Brian McCue (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

Grade 4 (medley)

1st Guelph (1,2,2,1)

2nd Durham Regional Police (3,1,4,3)

3rd Hamilton Police (6,3,1,2)

4th Peel Regional Police (Gr4) (5,4,3,4)

5th Niagara Regional Police (4,5,6,6)

6th Milton Fire Department (2,7,5,7)

7th Georgetown (7,6,7,5)

Best Bass Section: Guelph

Judges: Heather Purvis, Andrea Boyd (piping); Brian McCue (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, six competed)

1st London Firefighters (1,1,2,1)

2nd Ryan Russell Memorial (3,2,1,4)

3rd St. Andrew’s College Association (4,3,3,3)

4th Niagara Regional Police (Gr5) (6,5,4,2)

5th Spirit of Ontario (2,6,5,5)

6th Lindsay (5,4,6,6)

Best Bass Section: Ryan Russell Memorial

Judges: Andrew Berthoff, Lynda MacKay (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd (11 competed)

1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

2nd Sean McKeown, Toronto

3rd Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

4th Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh

5th Dylan Whittemore, Guelph, Ontario

6th Callum Harper, Bolton, Ontario

Judge: Bill Livingstone

March (11 competed)

1st Jacob Dicker, “The Centenary Jewel”

2nd Andrea Boyd

3rd Callum Harper

4th Sean McKeown

5th Glenn Walpole, Toronto

6th Ian K. MacDonald

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Strathspey & Reel (14 Competed)

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Callum Harper

3rd Sean McKeown

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Glenn Walpole

6th Tyler Harris

Judge: John Cairns

Jig (11 competed)

1st Callum Harper

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Tyler Johnson

4th Andrea Boyd

5th Ian K. MacDonald

6th Glenn Walpole

Judge: Jim McGillivray

Professional Solo Snare Drumming

MSR (four competed)

1st Cameron McKail

2nd Kyle Wardell

3rd Iain Bell

4th Neil Birkett

Judge: Brian McCue

Hornpipe & Jig (four competed)

1st Cameron McKail

2nd Kyle Wardell

3rd Iain Bell

4th Neil Birkett

Judge: Mike Hunter