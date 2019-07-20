No sweat for Peel Police at sweltering Cambridge
Cambridge, Ontario – July 20, 2019 – It was sweltering day at the annual Cambridge Highland Games, with temperatures hitting 35°C/96°F, but forecast thunderstorms stayed away, while many bands dispensed with vests and neckties. The Peel Regional Police continued their winning streak in the Grade 2 medley event, and the 78th Fraser Highlanders were the only Grade 1 band. Sean McKeown was the Professional Piper of the Day and Cameron McKail Professional Snare Drummer of the Day.
The PPBSO for the first time ran the two circles side by side, alternating the performances of the different grades so that the audience could hear all of them.
Bands
Grade 1 (MSR, one played)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders
Judges: Andrew Berthoff, Lynda MacKay (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Grade 2 (medley, three competed)
1st Peel Regional Police (2,1,1,3)
2nd Ottawa Police Service (1,3,3,1)
3rd Toronto Police (3,2,2,2)
Best Bass Section: Ottawa Police Service
Judges: Andrew Berthoff, Lynda MacKay (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Grade 3 (medley)
1st Ottawa Highlanders (1,1,2,2)
2nd Guelph (2,3,1,1)
3rd Ryan Russell Memorial (3,2,3,3)
4th Rob Roy (4,4,4,4)
Best Bass Section: Ottawa Highlanders
Judges: Heather Purvis, Andrea Boyd (piping); Brian McCue (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)
Grade 4 (medley)
1st Guelph (1,2,2,1)
2nd Durham Regional Police (3,1,4,3)
3rd Hamilton Police (6,3,1,2)
4th Peel Regional Police (Gr4) (5,4,3,4)
5th Niagara Regional Police (4,5,6,6)
6th Milton Fire Department (2,7,5,7)
7th Georgetown (7,6,7,5)
Best Bass Section: Guelph
Judges: Heather Purvis, Andrea Boyd (piping); Brian McCue (drumming); Michael Grey (ensemble)
Grade 5 (march medley, six competed)
1st London Firefighters (1,1,2,1)
2nd Ryan Russell Memorial (3,2,1,4)
3rd St. Andrew’s College Association (4,3,3,3)
4th Niagara Regional Police (Gr5) (6,5,4,2)
5th Spirit of Ontario (2,6,5,5)
6th Lindsay (5,4,6,6)
Best Bass Section: Ryan Russell Memorial
Judges: Andrew Berthoff, Lynda MacKay (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd (11 competed)
1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
2nd Sean McKeown, Toronto
3rd Jacob Dicker, Ottawa
4th Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh
5th Dylan Whittemore, Guelph, Ontario
6th Callum Harper, Bolton, Ontario
Judge: Bill Livingstone
March (11 competed)
1st Jacob Dicker, “The Centenary Jewel”
2nd Andrea Boyd
3rd Callum Harper
4th Sean McKeown
5th Glenn Walpole, Toronto
6th Ian K. MacDonald
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Strathspey & Reel (14 Competed)
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Callum Harper
3rd Sean McKeown
4th Jacob Dicker
5th Glenn Walpole
6th Tyler Harris
Judge: John Cairns
Jig (11 competed)
1st Callum Harper
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Tyler Johnson
4th Andrea Boyd
5th Ian K. MacDonald
6th Glenn Walpole
Judge: Jim McGillivray
Professional Solo Snare Drumming
MSR (four competed)
1st Cameron McKail
2nd Kyle Wardell
3rd Iain Bell
4th Neil Birkett
Judge: Brian McCue
Hornpipe & Jig (four competed)
1st Cameron McKail
2nd Kyle Wardell
3rd Iain Bell
4th Neil Birkett
Judge: Mike Hunter