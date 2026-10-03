News
October 03, 2026

Northern Ireland Piper of the Year returns to Ballymena for 2026 competition

Northern Ireland Piper of the Year trophies

The long-running Northern Ireland Piper of the Year Solo Piping Competition returns to the Adair Arms Hotel in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, October 10th, with 10 pipers competing for the 2026 title.

The event began in 1979 at the Tullymore House Hotel in Broughshane, Northern Ireland, when Norman Dodds won the overall trophy, and has since been a fixture of the Ulster solo piping scene for nearly five decades.

The Piobaireachd competition will begin at 1 pm, followed by the MSR at 7 pm. There’s also a Hornpipe & Jig event, which does not factor into the aggregate award.

The 2026 competitors (alphabetical by last name):

  • Reece Doherty, Ballykelly, Northern Ireland
  • Alastair Donaghy, Sixmilecross, Northern Ireland
  • Julian Dorman, Dublin
  • James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland
  • Alan Glenholmes, Ballymena, Northern Ireland
  • Drew McAnally, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland
  • John McElmurry, Pomeroy, Northern Ireland
  • Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland
  • James Stone, Waterford, Ireland
  • Marc Warnock, Cookstown, Northern Ireland

Admission is £5 for adults and £2 for juveniles and seniors.

Donald MacPhee and Richard Parkes will judge both events.

James Frazer (left) and James Stone, winners of the MSR and Hornpipe & Jig at the 2025 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year Solo competition.

Kris Coyle of Ballyclare, Northern Ireland, won the 2025 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year Championship, winning two second prizes to secure the award. The Northern Ireland Piping Society organizes the event.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the 2026 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year competition when they are made available.

 

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