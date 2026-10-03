Northern Ireland Piper of the Year returns to Ballymena for 2026 competition

The long-running Northern Ireland Piper of the Year Solo Piping Competition returns to the Adair Arms Hotel in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, October 10th, with 10 pipers competing for the 2026 title.

The event began in 1979 at the Tullymore House Hotel in Broughshane, Northern Ireland, when Norman Dodds won the overall trophy, and has since been a fixture of the Ulster solo piping scene for nearly five decades.

The Piobaireachd competition will begin at 1 pm, followed by the MSR at 7 pm. There’s also a Hornpipe & Jig event, which does not factor into the aggregate award.

The 2026 competitors (alphabetical by last name):

Reece Doherty, Ballykelly, Northern Ireland

Alastair Donaghy, Sixmilecross, Northern Ireland

Julian Dorman, Dublin

James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland

Alan Glenholmes, Ballymena, Northern Ireland

Drew McAnally, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland

John McElmurry, Pomeroy, Northern Ireland

Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

James Stone, Waterford, Ireland

Marc Warnock, Cookstown, Northern Ireland

Admission is £5 for adults and £2 for juveniles and seniors.

Donald MacPhee and Richard Parkes will judge both events.

Kris Coyle of Ballyclare, Northern Ireland, won the 2025 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year Championship, winning two second prizes to secure the award. The Northern Ireland Piping Society organizes the event.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from the 2026 Northern Ireland Piper of the Year competition when they are made available.