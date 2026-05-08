Northern Ireland’s Cloughfin celebrates 100 with a May 9th all-star celebration in Cookstown

Any pipe band that can last 100 years deserves a blowout celebration, and Northern Ireland’s Grade 3A Cloughfin is marking its centenary with a concert at the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown on May 9th.

Not only will there be performances by the band, but they’ve got Stuart Liddell and Steven McWhirter of reigning World Champions Inveraray & District on tap to blow the doors off the joint with their renowned brand of jaw-dropping artistry.

But wait, that’s not all.

John Scullion, former World Solo Drumming Champion, leader of Grade 1 drum sections and a sure-fire member of the Pipe Band Hall of Fame (if there were such a thing) will lead a special performance of the great Alex Duthart’s “Max Raine Fanfare.”

Among Cloughfin’s numerous sets will be the debut of their new competition medley, and various other musical guests will also take the stage.

Tickets can be purchased via the Burnavon Concert Hall ticket office for £25 (adult) and £15 (young people), as well as at the door.

The Cloughfin Pipe Band was formed in 1926 as part of the INF cooperative, a collective that helped raise funds for the local community during hard times. The band’s first practice facility was a blacksmith’s workshop, and it incorporated an anvil into its logo.

Today, the band is directed by Pipe-Major Conor McCallion, and after a fourth prize in Grade 4A at the 2023 Worlds, the band was upgraded to Grade 3B and promoted to Grade 3A after the 2024 season.