Northwest Junior cements Portland win
Portland, Oregon – July 20, 2024 – Mount Hood Community College was once again the venue for the Portland Highland Games. The event has run for more than 60 years as part of the British Columbia Pipers Association’s competition circuit.
Northwest Junior of Washington State was the overall winner in the Grade 4 band competition, and Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, had the best day in the small Open Solo Piping events.
Bands
Grade 3
Medley
Keith Highlanders 3
Judges: Kevin McLean, Seumas Coyne (piping; Andre Tessier (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
MSR
Keith Highlanders 3
Judges: Kevin McLean, Seumas Coyne (piping; Andre Tessier (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Portland Metro Youth
2nd Northwest Junior
Judges: Kevin McLean, Seumas Coyne (piping; Andre Tessier (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
MSR
1st Northwest Junior
2nd Portland Metro Youth
Judges: Kevin McLean, Seumas Coyne (piping; Andre Tessier (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set
Clan MacLeay
Judges: Kevin McLean, Seumas Coyne (piping; Andre Tessier (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Micah Babinski
Judge: Seumas Coyne
MSR
Alastair Lee
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Micah Babinski
Judge: Dan Diessner
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Gavin Guidotti
2nd Aaron Malcomb
Judge: Seumas Coyne
MSR
1st Nathan Wahlgren
2nd Gavin Guidotti
3rd Aaron Malcomb
Judge: John Toohey
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Aaron Malcomb
2nd Gavin Guidotti
3rd Nathan Wahlgren
Judge: Dan Diessner
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Jon Scott
2nd Grace Barnes
3rd Laurie Gardner
Judge: Dan Diessner
MSR
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Jon Scott
3rd Laurie Gardner
Judge: Kevin McLean
Jig
1st Grace Barnes
2nd Jon Scott
3rd Tyler Coleman
Judge: Seumas Coyne
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Truin Tomasetti
3rd Matthew Fleek
4th Duncan MacLeod
5th Jayne Ferlitsch
6th Eric Spears
Judge: Alastair Lee
Jig
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Matthew Fleek
3rd Truin Tomasetti
4th Jayne Ferlitsch
5th Eric Spears
Judge: Alastair Lee
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Truin Tomasetti
3rd Matthew Fleek
4th Jayne Ferlitsch
5th Duncan MacLeod
Judge: Kevin McLean
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Eden Svangtun
2nd Logan Gillespie
3rd Sean Underwood
4th Keelan Allen
5th Flint Yoder
Judge: Seumas Coyne
2/4 March
1st Sean Underwood
2nd Keelan Allen
3rd Tim Riddle
4th Eden Svangtun
5th Gavin Calder
6th Ayden Fitzpatrick
Judge: Kevin McLean
Strathspey & Reel
1st Keelan Allen
2nd Gavin Calder
3rd Eden Svangtun
4th Sean Underwood
5th Ayden Fitzpatrick
6th Tim Riddle
Judge: John Toohey
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Adelynn Williams
2nd Rhys Class
3rd Charlotte Burslem
Judge: John Toohey
Slow Air
1st Oliver Cahill
2nd Rhys Class
3rd Charlotte Burslem
Judge: Kevin McLean
Adult
6/8 March
1st Doug Gardner
Judge: Seumas Coyne
Slow Air
1st Steve Barnes
Judge: John Toohey
Solo Drumming
Snare
Grade 2
MSR
Hope Barnes
Judge: Andre Tessier
Hornpipe & Jig
Hope Barnes
Judge: Andre Tessier
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Max Fenwick
Judge: Andre Tessier
6/8 March
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Caleb Guidotti
Judge: Andre Tessier
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Samuel Lawler
Judge: Andre Tessier
6/8 March
Samuel Lawler
Judge: Andre Tessier
Tenor
Novice
2/4 March
1st Sierra Ferrell
2nd Tessabell Sheldon
Judge: Andre Tessier
