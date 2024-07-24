Northwest Junior cements Portland win

Portland, Oregon – July 20, 2024 – Mount Hood Community College was once again the venue for the Portland Highland Games. The event has run for more than 60 years as part of the British Columbia Pipers Association’s competition circuit.

Northwest Junior of Washington State was the overall winner in the Grade 4 band competition, and Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, had the best day in the small Open Solo Piping events.

Bands

Grade 3

Medley

Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: Kevin McLean, Seumas Coyne (piping; Andre Tessier (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

MSR

Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: Kevin McLean, Seumas Coyne (piping; Andre Tessier (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Portland Metro Youth

2nd Northwest Junior

Judges: Kevin McLean, Seumas Coyne (piping; Andre Tessier (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Portland Metro Youth

Judges: Kevin McLean, Seumas Coyne (piping; Andre Tessier (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set

Clan MacLeay

Judges: Kevin McLean, Seumas Coyne (piping; Andre Tessier (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Micah Babinski

Judge: Seumas Coyne

MSR

Alastair Lee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Micah Babinski

Judge: Dan Diessner

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Gavin Guidotti

2nd Aaron Malcomb

Judge: Seumas Coyne

MSR

1st Nathan Wahlgren

2nd Gavin Guidotti

3rd Aaron Malcomb

Judge: John Toohey

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Aaron Malcomb

2nd Gavin Guidotti

3rd Nathan Wahlgren

Judge: Dan Diessner

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Jon Scott

2nd Grace Barnes

3rd Laurie Gardner

Judge: Dan Diessner

MSR

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Jon Scott

3rd Laurie Gardner

Judge: Kevin McLean

Jig

1st Grace Barnes

2nd Jon Scott

3rd Tyler Coleman

Judge: Seumas Coyne

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Truin Tomasetti

3rd Matthew Fleek

4th Duncan MacLeod

5th Jayne Ferlitsch

6th Eric Spears

Judge: Alastair Lee

Jig

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Matthew Fleek

3rd Truin Tomasetti

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th Eric Spears

Judge: Alastair Lee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Truin Tomasetti

3rd Matthew Fleek

4th Jayne Ferlitsch

5th Duncan MacLeod

Judge: Kevin McLean

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Eden Svangtun

2nd Logan Gillespie

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Keelan Allen

5th Flint Yoder

Judge: Seumas Coyne

2/4 March

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Keelan Allen

3rd Tim Riddle

4th Eden Svangtun

5th Gavin Calder

6th Ayden Fitzpatrick

Judge: Kevin McLean

Strathspey & Reel

1st Keelan Allen

2nd Gavin Calder

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Sean Underwood

5th Ayden Fitzpatrick

6th Tim Riddle

Judge: John Toohey

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Rhys Class

3rd Charlotte Burslem

Judge: John Toohey

Slow Air

1st Oliver Cahill

2nd Rhys Class

3rd Charlotte Burslem

Judge: Kevin McLean

Adult

6/8 March

1st Doug Gardner

Judge: Seumas Coyne

Slow Air

1st Steve Barnes

Judge: John Toohey

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 2

MSR

Hope Barnes

Judge: Andre Tessier

Hornpipe & Jig

Hope Barnes

Judge: Andre Tessier

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Andre Tessier

6/8 March

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Caleb Guidotti

Judge: Andre Tessier

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Samuel Lawler

Judge: Andre Tessier

6/8 March

Samuel Lawler

Judge: Andre Tessier

Tenor

Novice

2/4 March

1st Sierra Ferrell

2nd Tessabell Sheldon

Judge: Andre Tessier