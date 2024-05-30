Pacific Northwest games and Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig contest part of ‘Celebration of Piping’ fundraiser

The positive impact the late Skye Richendrfer had on the piping, pipe band drumming and Celtic music community in the Pacific Northwest continues to be experienced and celebrated, and the latest event is “A Celebration of Piping” on June 2nd at the Littlefield Celtic Center, the Celtic Arts Foundation’s state-of-the-art home for the in Mount Vernon, Washington.

The fundraising event will feature piping performances by Washington- and British-Columbia-based pipers, a silent auction to raise money for piping and drumming competitions in the Pacific Northwest, drawings, and an “extensive” whisky bar.

Highland pipers Cameron Bonar, Zephan Knichel, John Lee, and Aaron Stone will perform during the afternoon Celebration, and pipers/fiddlers Vienna Scheyer and Martin Brendecke. Kevin Auld, head instructor of the Northwest Junior Pipe Band, will be the emcee.

A silent auction will go towards the Skagit Valley Highland Games, Pacific Northwest Highland Games, Portland Highland Games, and Pleasanton Highland Games, as well as the Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig Competition at the Skagit Games, a new piping competition.

As well as being a top-flight piper and former Grade 1 Simon Fraser University Pipe Band member and pipe-major of the Macalester College Pipe Band, Skye Richendrfer was a mover and shaker in his home state of Washington. He founded and headed the Celtic Arts Foundation, raised funds to build the Littlefield Celtic Center, and developed the Mastery of Scottish Arts summer school, which continues in annual Celtic Arts Foundation workshops and concerts, attracting some of the greatest exponents of the art as instructors. He served as mayor of Mount Vernon for eight years in the 2000s. Richendrfer died in 2022 at the age of 64 from leukemia.

Doors open at the Littlefield Celtic Center (1124 Cleveland Ave. Mount Vernon, Washington) at 2:30 pm (PT) and performances start at 3 pm. The event will be live-streamed.

Donations can be made at Piping Competitions at Highland Games in the Pacific Northwest (indicate ‘Piping Competitions’ in the notes), and at Skye Richendrfer Memorial Piping Competition.