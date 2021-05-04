NPC hopes to raise $50,000 to digitize defunct print publications

The National Piping Centre is hoping to crowdsource enough funds to create a digital archive of the print Piping Times monthly magazine, which it acquired along with all of the other assets when the organization purchased the College of Piping in 2018.

The publication was started in October 1948 by College co-founders Seumas MacNeill and Thomas Pearston, priced “sixpence.” MacNeill became synonymous with the periodical that he edited for nearly 50 years until his death in 1996. The magazine was the official media outlet for the College of Piping, and MacNeill ran the journal as part of his paid position as principal of the College.

The more recent and also defunct quarterly Piping Today publication, started by the Piping Centre in the 2000s, is also to be archived digitally if enough funds can be raised.

The organization cited “dwindling circulation numbers” and “associated costs” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for shutting down the magazines.

The National Piping Centre’s Crowdfunder campaign will continue until May 31st, offering a variety of incentives, maxing out at a pipe tune composed by a Piping Centre teacher for a donation of £500 or more.

The organization is aiming to raise at least £28,500, or nearly $50,000, which would also allow the printing of an annual Piping Times retrospective of the year.

