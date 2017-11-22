NYPBoS download album out in December

Published: November 24, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Coincidental with the passing of a co-writer of the title track, the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland will release Thunderstruck, the organization’s second full-length album, this time available only via digital download.

The recording is the first in six years, following the success of Illumination. The new album was recorded live at Perth Concert Hall when the band staged a show of the same name.

The album will be available as a download on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon starting December 8th, and is the first album to feature the full complement of both Senior and Development bands in the program, numbering approximately 100 pipers and drummers. The recording also features Scott Wood of Skerryvore), 2014 BBC Young Traditional Musician finalist Alistair Patterson, Fraser Stone of the Treacherous Orchestra, and 2015 BBC Young Traditional Musician finalist Seamus O’Baoighill.

The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland has been directed by Alisdair McLaren since 2009. McLaren is a full-time instructor with the National Piping Centre in Glasgow, which runs the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland. The group is a “cutting-edge performance pipe band” comprising pipers and drummers aged 10 to 25 from across Scotland’s 32 councils.

+ McLaren appointed Director of National Youth Pipe Band program

AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, who co-wrote “Thunderstruck” with his brother, Angus, died on November 18th from causes brought on by dementia. Since the late Gordon Duncan first came up with a Highland pipe arrangement for the opening guitar sequence, “Thunderstruck” has become a common party piece for fast-fingered pipers.

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 4.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
November 25, 1972Peter MacLeod Jr. dies, London, England.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Schooled
    Wed, 22 Nov 2017
    Scotland has resurrected piping and drumming to unprecedented new heights through widespread, accessible teaching. It’s an awesome and continuing success story, and the fruits of its strategy have become more and more evident with …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS December 3, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society December GatheringSt Thomas Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN

January 1, 2018Waipu Caledonian Society Highland GamesWaipu

April 25, 3015Master Class Seminar 2015Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

TIP OF THE DAY
Young drummers: Learn to play with subtlety so that the effect is rhythmical and musical.
Alistair Aitken, Gorebridge, Scotland