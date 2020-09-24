Published: September 24, 2020

Oh, man, you might make $63k teaching piping in Edinburgh

The exclusive Edinburgh Academy in Edinburgh is searching for a new piping teacher after the resignation of Pipe-Major Michael Gray, MBE, to become the instructor to the Royal Air Force of Oman.

The Edinburgh Academy role pays between £35,000 and £37,000, and the new instructor would be “responsible for the coordination and oversight of all musical instruction relating to the pipe band and the teaching of bagpipes and drumming within the School.”

Edinburgh Academy

Over the last few decades, Edinburgh Academy has ramped up its piping and drumming operation. The school has some famous piping alumni, including the legendary John D. Burgess and prominent pipers Graham Drummond, Scott Drummond and Douglas Gardiner. Past instructors include James Burnett, Colin MacLellan and Jimmy Pryde.

Edinburgh Academy was founded in 1824, and students range in age from six to 18.

Michael Gray was awarded the MBE in 2003 for his services to piping in the British military.

 

Related

Jimmy Pryde, 1929-2009
February 28, 2009

Five favourite performances: Sarah Muir
April 16, 2018

Colin MacLellan: the pipes|drums Interview, Part 3
December 31, 2009

Roddy MacLeod, P-M Michael Gray Receive MBEs

See also
Rachel Lowry, 2003-2020
Published on September 24, 2020
Lawson scores with new RISE collection of Shotts drumming arrangements (video)
Published on September 22, 2020
See All Articles
Pipers: Avoid using a bag that is too big for you and stick to a standard size – sometimes called a regular or medium size, depending on make – and approximately 10.5 inches deep.

James Begg, Begg Bagpipes, Glasgow

How has the COVID-19 crisis affected your practicing?

  • I'm practicing a lot more.
  • I'm practicing more.
  • I'm practicing the same.
  • I'm practicing less.
  • I'm practicing a lot less.
  • I've stopped playing all together.
You've already voted today.

September 25, 1958

Capt John MacLellan wins MSR at Inverness, completing “Grand Slam”.
© 2020 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?