Oh, man, you might make $63k teaching piping in Edinburgh

The exclusive Edinburgh Academy in Edinburgh is searching for a new piping teacher after the resignation of Pipe-Major Michael Gray, MBE, to become the instructor to the Royal Air Force of Oman.

The Edinburgh Academy role pays between £35,000 and £37,000, and the new instructor would be “responsible for the coordination and oversight of all musical instruction relating to the pipe band and the teaching of bagpipes and drumming within the School.”

Over the last few decades, Edinburgh Academy has ramped up its piping and drumming operation. The school has some famous piping alumni, including the legendary John D. Burgess and prominent pipers Graham Drummond, Scott Drummond and Douglas Gardiner. Past instructors include James Burnett, Colin MacLellan and Jimmy Pryde.

Edinburgh Academy was founded in 1824, and students range in age from six to 18.

Michael Gray was awarded the MBE in 2003 for his services to piping in the British military.

Related

Jimmy Pryde, 1929-2009

February 28, 2009

Five favourite performances: Sarah Muir

April 16, 2018

Colin MacLellan: the pipes|drums Interview, Part 3

December 31, 2009

Roddy MacLeod, P-M Michael Gray Receive MBEs

