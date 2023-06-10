Ontario 2023 season opens at Georgetown: 78th Fraser’s, Peel Police win the top grades (videos)

Georgetown, Ontario – June 10, 2023 – The first outdoor competition of the Ontario season was held, as usual, at the Georgetown Highland Games in sunny and comfortable weather. The 78th Fraser Highlanders won Grade 1, with only the Grade 2 Peel Regional Police challenging by “playing up” a grade. The six-band Grade 2 competition was won by Peel.

In the Professional solo evens, Ian K. MacDonald won the aggregate piping award and Blair Beaton took the snare drumming. The Amateur Piper of the Day was Henry Paluch.

Grade 1 (MSR, two competed)

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders

2nd Peel Regional Police (Gr2)

Drumming: 78th Fraser Highlanders

Mid-section: Peel Regional Police

Judges: Michael Grey, John Elliott (piping); Alan Savage (drumming); Ken Eller (Ken Eller)

Grade 2 (medley, six competed)

1st Peel Regional Police

2nd St. Andrew’s College Association

3rd Ottawa Highlanders

Drumming: Peel Regional Police

Mid-section: Peel Regional Police

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Andrew Duncan (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 3 (medley, for competed)

1st Guelph

2nd Niagara Regional Police

3rd Durham Regional Police

Drumming: Guelph

Mid-section: Guelph

Judges: Michael Grey, John Elliott (piping); Alan Savage (drumming); Ken Eller (Ken Eller)

Grade 4 (medley, eight competed)

1st Peel Regional Police (Gr4)

2nd Guelph (Gr4)

3rd Hamilton Police

Drumming: Peel Regional Police

Mid-section: Peel Regional Police

Judges: Michael Grey, John Elliott (piping); Alan Savage (drumming); Ken Eller (Ken Eller)

Grade 5 (march medley, 10 competed)

1st Cabar Feidh

2nd Ryan Russell Memorial

3rd Durham Regional Police (Gr 5)

Drumming: Cabar Feidh

Mid-section: Cabar Feidh

Judges: Eddie Gorman, Andrew Duncan (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more from Georgetown, including video of the Grade 2 performances.

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

A

1st Glenn Blown, Glasgow

2nd Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

4th Andrea Boyd, Ottawa

5th Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario

Judge: Michael Grey

B

1st Tyler Johnson

2nd Liam Melville

3rd Tyler Harris

4th Daniel Carr

5th Alan Clark

Judge: Bob Worrall

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Daniel Carr

3rd Callum Harper

4th Andrea Boyd

5th Tyler Bridge

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Daniel Carr

3rd Glenn Brown

4th Tyler Johnson

5th Callum Harper

Judge: Bill Livingstone

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Michael Malish

2nd Mike Fenton

3rd Kayleigh Johnstone

4th Henry Paluch

5th Alexander MacDonald

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Solo Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

1st James Kirkwood

2nd Blair Beaton

3rd Kyle Wardell

Judge: Mike Hunter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Beaton

2nd Kyle Wardell

3rd James Kirkwood

Judge: Al Savage