Published: May 17, 2021

Ontario launches tune composing contest to mark 75 years

Three-quarters of a century will have passed in 2022 since the Pipers’ Society of Ontario was formed, and the organization, called the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario since the 1970s, is searching for new compositions to mark the event.

They’ve partnered with Jim McGillivray’s bagpipe music repository, PipeTunes.ca, to make the effort a success, with a prize purse for the top three four-part 2/4 marches totalling $1,450, with a first-prize of $1,000.

A separate competition for a 4/4 march will award a silver engraved practice chanter from McCallum Bagpipes and a one-year membership with the PPBSO.

(Disclosure: both PipeTunes.ca and McCallum Bagpipes are long-time advertisers with pipes|drums.)

What’s more, the winning 4/4 march will be played at massed bands at all competitions in 2022, assuming that Ontario will allow such gatherings by then.

The 2/4 march category is open to anyone, while composers submitting two-part 4/4 marches must be a PPBSO member “in good standing.” Music creators have to give their entries a name the references the 75th anniversary.

“I think a tune contest commemorating a significant PPBSO anniversary is an excellent start to our anniversary year,” McGillivray responded after a request for comment. “It seemed to be a natural fit for pipetunes.ca as a premier publisher of pipe music.”

Jim McGillivray is also the PPBSO’s Music Committee chair and, while his catalog comprises fewer than 10 tunes, compositions such as “Michael MacDonald’s Jig” and “Skye Rovers,” have enjoyed massive popularity.

The organization confirmed that PPBSO board and executive members are allowed to enter the competitions, which are being judged by Bill Livingstone and Bob Worrall, two famous elder statesmen of the PPBSO, themselves well-played composers.

The organization said that the judges will assess based on “originality, musicality and adherence to the idiom,” but cautioned that entries suspected of plagiarizing will be disqualified.

The deadline is July 18, 2021, and the inners will be announced at the only version of the Fergus Scottish Festival, which, coincidentally, also celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

Copyright will remain with composers. That means that the creator of the winning 4/4 march can earn performance royalties each time their composition is played at the massed bands and elsewhere in public, provided they are a member of a performing rights organization and the events have submitted required licensing lists of music performed. If played at the Glengarry Highland Games before 20,000 spectators, it could be a reasonable sum of money.

 

Related

See also
Top solo pipers on edge waiting for word on Oban and Inverness
Published on May 16, 2021
Canadian Mounties always get their tunes
Published on May 14, 2021
See All Articles
Mid-section players: When choosing tenor mallet covers, far too many sections fall into the trap of selecting colours that match their kit instead of what stands out against it. White covers work best every time and always attract attention from the viewer.

Scott Currie

What do you think of the decision to cancel the 2021 World Championships?

  • Absolutely correct to cancel
  • Should have waited a few more weeks before deciding
  • Absolutely should have gone ahead with the event
You've already voted today.

May 17, 1951

College of Piping officially opens new premises at 27 Otago Street, Glasgow.
© 2021 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?