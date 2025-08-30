Results
August 30, 2025

Overall at Birnam goes to Callum Wynd

Gordon McCready with the Senior Piobaireachd overall trophy at the 2025 Birnam Highland Games.

Birnam, Scotland – August 30, 2025 – Wins in the 2/4 March and Jig and solid prizes in the other events gained Callum Wynd of Stirling, Scotland, the overall trophy at the annual Birnam Highland Games. Twenty-two competed in warm and sunny conditions . . . until about 3 pm, when constant rain came down on the Piobaireachd event to its conclusion.

Piobaireachd
1st Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland
2nd Callum Wynd
3rd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
4th Austin Diepenhorst, San Diego
5th Cameron MacLeod
Judges: Derek Fraser, Jack Taylor

2/4 March
1st Callum Wynd
2nd Liam Nicholson, Sydney, Australia
3rd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
4th Gordon McCready
5th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
Judges: Robert Barnes, Tom Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel
1st Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Greig Canning
4th Callum Wynd
5th Liam Nicolson
Judges: Robert Barnes, Tom Johnstone

Jig
1st Callum Wynd
2nd Josh Chandler, Melbourne
3rd Cameron MacLeod
4th Angus MacPhee
5th Gordon McCready
Judge: Neill Mulvie

A correction was made on Aug. 30, 2025. An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Gordon McCready as the overall winner. It was Callum Wynd, not McCready. We apologize for the error.

 

