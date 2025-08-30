Overall at Birnam goes to Callum Wynd

Birnam, Scotland – August 30, 2025 – Wins in the 2/4 March and Jig and solid prizes in the other events gained Callum Wynd of Stirling, Scotland, the overall trophy at the annual Birnam Highland Games. Twenty-two competed in warm and sunny conditions . . . until about 3 pm, when constant rain came down on the Piobaireachd event to its conclusion.

Piobaireachd

1st Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

2nd Callum Wynd

3rd Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

4th Austin Diepenhorst, San Diego

5th Cameron MacLeod

Judges: Derek Fraser, Jack Taylor

2/4 March

1st Callum Wynd

2nd Liam Nicholson, Sydney, Australia

3rd Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

4th Gordon McCready

5th Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland

Judges: Robert Barnes, Tom Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany

2nd Gordon McCready

3rd Greig Canning

4th Callum Wynd

5th Liam Nicolson

Judges: Robert Barnes, Tom Johnstone

Jig

1st Callum Wynd

2nd Josh Chandler, Melbourne

3rd Cameron MacLeod

4th Angus MacPhee

5th Gordon McCready

Judge: Neill Mulvie

A correction was made on Aug. 30, 2025. An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Gordon McCready as the overall winner. It was Callum Wynd, not McCready. We apologize for the error.