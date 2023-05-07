P-M Ian Swinton Open goes to Derek Midgley with a sweep

Park Ridge, Illinois – May 6, 2023 – Winning both the Piobaireachd and MSR events, Derek Midgley of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, was the winner of the Pipe-Major Ian Swinton Open Solo Piping Competition, a contest put on by the Midwest Pipe Band Association with a total cash purse of US$3,500. Avens Ridgeway of St. Joseph, Missouri, made a solid return to solo competition, finishing third overall. Eight pipers competed and the judges were Jack Lee and Bob Worrall for both events.

The competition is named for Ian Swinton who, as the leader of the Midlothian Scottish Pipe Band of Chicago, played an instrumental role in establishing quality piping and drumming in the Midwest United States.

Piobaireachd

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Avens Ridgeway

3rd Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

4. Edward Mcllwaine, Vancouver

MSR

1st Derek Midgley

2nd Andrew Carlisle

3rd Nick Hudson, Houston

4th Avens Ridgeway