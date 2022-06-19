USPF Championship goes to Derek Midgley

Baltimore, Maryland – June 18, 2022 – In a tie with Ben McClamrock of Washington, DC broken by the result in the piobaireachd event, Derek Midgley of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, won the 35th annual United States Piping Foundation Professional Piping Championships held at the Arts & Humanities Hall at the Community College of Baltimore. Eight competed in the in-person event. Midgley received the USPF Silver Buckle and airfare to Glasgow, Edinburgh or London to compete at an eligible competition.

Piobaireachd (St. Andrew’s Society of Philadelphia Silver Quaich, submit six play one)

1st Derek Midgley, “Lord Lovat’s Lament” (US$1,000)

2nd Ben McClamrock, “Scarce of Fishing” ($800)

3rd Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland, “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff” ($600)

4th Nick Hudson, Houston, “MacLeod of Colbeck’s Lament” ($400)

5th Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh, “Lament for the Children” ($200)

Judges: Nancy Tunnicliffe, James Wilson

MSR (St. Andrew’s Society of Baltimore Silver Charger, submit six of each, play one each twice through) 1st Nick Hudson, “Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque,” “P-M Hector MacLean,” “The Sheepwife”

2nd Ben McClamrock, “The 91st at Modder River,” “Sabhal Mor Ostaig,” “The Little Cascade”

3rd Derek Midgley, “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “John Roy Stewart,” “Arnish LIght”

4th Andrew Carlisle, “John MacDonald of Glengoe,” “Loch Loskin,” “Major David Manson”

5th Dan Lyden, “The Knightswood Ceilidh,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “Sandy Cameron”

Judges: Ed Krintz, James Wilson

Also competing but not in the prizes: Liz Cherry, Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Bobby Durning, Peabody, Massachiusetts; Sean Regan, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.