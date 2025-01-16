Pacific Rim Adult Solo Snare Drumming Championship March 8th at SFU

The Pacific Rim Solo Drumming Championship will return to British Columbia on March 8th at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby this year.

The contest is run by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and presented by the British Columbia Pipers Association as part of the RSPBA’s eight-contest Champion of Champions League, introduced in 2024 as a means for the top-flight pipe band snare drummers to vie for a place in the semi-final of the World Solo Snare Drumming Championship in October in Glasgow.

The event’s winner will receive the J. Reid Maxwell Medal in honour of the long-time Simon Fraser University Pipe Band lead-drummer, and prize money will be $500 for first, $300 2nd and $200 3rd.

Entries are open at the BCPA website, which you can get to with the QR code here.

The 2024 Pacific Rim Championship was held last June in conjunction with the BC Highland Games, and was won by Blair Brown, who went on to place sixth in the World Solo Drumming Championship.

In addition to running the qualifying events, the RSPBA requires each to be assessed only by RSPBA-accredited judges, so Greg Dinsdale and Mark Wilson will make the trip to Vancouver.