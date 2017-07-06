p|d begins exclusive Livingstone book excerpts

Published: July 13, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 2)

pipes|drums is pleased to bring our readers four extracts from Bill Livingstone’s new memoir, Preposterous, Tales to Follow, on sale online starting August 1st.

+ Preposterous” Livingstone book launches early-August

+ Liddell will help launch Livingstone book at PL!

In the 260-page book ($36.99 hardcover and $23.99 paperback, suggested list prices) Livingstone recollects many memorable experiences in his life in piping, as well as professional, family and personal stories from his youth in Copper Cliff, Ontario, to his present-day professionally-retired life. In his 76th year, Livingstone continues to be a front-rank competing member of the Grade 1 Toronto Police Pipe Band.

In the first excerpt, Livingstone dives into perhaps the biggest controversies in the history of solo piping, the infamous “Tape Scandal” at the 1974 Northern Meeting. The photos are not those used in the book.

This story starts (but doesn’t have its true beginning) at the Caledonian Hotel, because in 1974 the Caley, as it’s called, was the home of the Northern Meeting Piping Competitions.

The Caledonian Hotel in the 1970s.

In the year 1788, 13 Highland gentlemen met and drew up resolutions for an annual meeting “for the purpose of promotion of a social intercourse, and to liven up life in the highlands with activities for the Pleasure and Innocent Amusement of the members.” The original seventy-nine members consisted principally of landowners in the area, but also public officials and assorted lawyers, doctors and other gentry. Over time the various activities have changed, and the Northern Meeting no longer organizes the Highland Games at Inverness, although dress balls, cocktail parties, luncheons and the like still take place. The group’s activities eventually evolved to become the Northern Meeting Piping Competitions, still thriving two hundred and twenty-eight years later. Winning a prize at these contests is the absolute pinnacle of success for pipers from around the world.

So here I found myself at the Northern Meeting, held as always at Inverness over two days – in this particular year, on Thursday and Friday, September 12 and 13, 1974. This was my . . .

Page 1 of 212
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 5.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: +1

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
July 13, 1960Powell River Pipe Band wins “Class A” contest, Caledonian Games, Vancouver.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Touch blackwood
    Thu, 6 Jul 2017
    “There’s plenty of time for despair,” a friend likes to say when playing golf after someone hits an iffy shot. Rather than assuming that the ball went into the bunker, he encourages you to err on the side of optimism … Continue re …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS July 15, 2017Loch Lomond Highland GamesMoss o’ Balloch Park, Balloch, Scotland

July 15, 2017Inverness Highland GamesBught Park, Inverness, Scotland

July 15, 2017Tomintoul Highland GamesPublic Park, Tomintoul, Scotland

July 15, 2017Cambridge Highland GamesChurchill Park, Cambridge, ON

July 16, 2017Balmoral School of Piping and Drumming East Stroudsburg SessionEast Stroudsburg University, 200 Prospect Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301-2999

TIP OF THE DAY
There are a myriad of ways to manipulate reeds. Unless a reed scores favourably to start with there’s probably not a lot that can be done however. Be fussy with reed selection and get lots of them to choose from.
Stewart MacKenzie, P-M, Manawatu Scottish
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Ready and able