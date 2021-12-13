Peel Police pipers, drummers step up for kids charity drive

The Peel Regional Police Pipe Band organization has stepped up once again to join the police force’s “Toys for Tots” charity program by $1,650 and nearly 100 toys so far to needy kids in the community.

Thanks to an effective teaching program launched several years ago, the organization now operates bands in Grade 4 and Grade 5, and all members have stepped up to organize collections at band practices in Brampton, Ontario.

“I am very proud of the band and the generosity of our members,” Grade 2 band Pipe-Major John cairns said. “It is so important for every organization to give back to the community.”

Cairns also updated on the pipe band organization, saying, “We have some terrific new members in the band and all three grades are working hard in the hopes of being able to compete in 2022. If the situation allows, the Grade 2 Band will be going to Scotland again to compete at North Berwick, Bridge of Allan, and the World’s.”

Cairns added that he, Lead-Drummer Harvey Dawson and other leaders with the Grade 2 band have started monthly workshops with the feeder bands to provide assistance.

“We are thrilled that we are starting to see the results from our training program as we now have four Grade 2 band members who have come through this program.”

pipes|drums readers can contribute to the cause at the Peel Regional Police page.

The Peel pipe band organization was one of the first groups in the world to launch online solo competitions, with a full “season” of events in 2020, beginning shortly after the pandemic started.

John Cairns is the subject of the latest pipes|drums Interview, with part 1 published last week.

