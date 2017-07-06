Pipe Band Club wins Bridge of Allan

(Page 1 of 1)

Bridge of Allan, Scotland – August 6, 2017 – The Grade 2 Pipe Band Club of Sydney, Australia, was the winner of the Grade 1 contest at the final tune-up before the World Pipe Band Championships on August 12th in Glasgow. The Peel Regional Police of Canada were the only Grade 1 band in the event. Glasgow Skye Association took the Grade 2 competition, while the Pipe Band Club did not feature in that prize list. The Grade 1 ScottishPower of Scotland entered but elected not to attend. The day was extremely wet.

Grade 1 (MSR)

1st Pipe Band Club Australia (Gr2) (1,3,1,2)

2nd Glasgow Skye Association (Gr2) (2,4,2,1)

3rd Peel Regional Police (3,2,5,6)

4th St. Thomas Alumni (Gr2) (5,7,3,3)

5th Grampian Police (Gr2) (4,1,8,5)

6th MacKenzie Caledonian (Gr2) (6,5,7,4)

7th Balagan (Gr2) (7,6,6,7)

8th St. Andrew’s (Gr2) (8,8,4,8)

Judges: Cameron Edgar, Jennifer Hutcheon (piping); Allan Craig (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Grade 2 (medley)

1st Glasgow Skye Association

2nd St Thomas Alumni

3rd Mackenzie Caledonian

4th College of Piping, Summerside

Grade 3 (MSR)

1st George Watson’s College (Juvenile) (enspref)

2nd The Highlanders

3rd Robert Malcolm Memorial (Juvenile)

4th 3rd Batt RRS, Black Watch

Grade 4A/Novice A

1st Oban High School

2nd 3 Scots

3rd Stirling & District Schools

4th Scots School Albury Australia

Grade 4B/Novice B

1st College of Piping Summerside (Gr4)

2nd Oban High School

3rd Culter & District

4th Vienna

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]