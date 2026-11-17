Pipe Bands Australia launches unprecedented survey for members’ transparent feedback

Only a few weeks into his term as president of Pipe Bands Australia, David Doyle has launched a comprehensive voluntary member survey “aimed at getting a better understanding of priorities and the wishes of our members, which will help our new leadership team best develop the strategic direction.”

While all piping and drumming associations are member-driven and controlled, few, if any, ask for direct feedback to gather reliable, meaningful data and then report findings to members – despite continual claims about commitments to transparency. The PBA survey could be a first worldwide.

Doyle stressed that the survey’s discoveries will be shared openly: “I believe in transparency, so we will be making the results available to our members.”

The survey consists of eight sections asking each member:

Demographic info Involvement in Pipe Bands Membership Experience Band and Community (optional, depending on involvement) Education, Development and Competition Communication & Engagement Leadership, Governance and Culture Looking to the Future

“We felt it was a priority to find out how we can best serve our members,” Doyle stressed. “A summarized version will be made available to our branches and members so that it is easier to consume. A more in-depth version will be shared among the National Management Committee, Australian Pipe Band College members and our National Council, which comprises councillors from each state. These responses will include outcomes specific to each office holder’s area. The aim is to guide them in their undertakings from what our members would like focus and attention on.”

“There is no better way to understand our members’ wants than by asking them directly.” – Pipe Bands Australia President David Doyle

Associations and companies are often reluctant to get reliable feedback from their members or customers and, when they do, can quickly explain away hard truths. The best organizations strive to get accurate, frank and fearless information that can be used to establish objectives and make better decisions on behalf of those same members and customers.

A selection of just a few of the questions in the eight-part 30+ question PBA members’ survey (note some screenshots do not show all answer options):

“The results will be used as the foundation for conversations in relation to priorities and direction for National Management Committee,” Doyle said. “There is no better way to understand our members’ wants than by asking them directly.”

To encourage members to complete the survey, PBA is randomly drawing three participants’ names for one of three $100 gift cards from St. Kilda Retail when the survey closes at 17:00 AEDT on November 22nd.

“I am personally keeping an eye on every survey submission and taking the time to go through each answer,” Doyle added. “This is giving me some clear understanding of areas we are doing well as an Association, but also what the downfalls have been.”

A survey notification was also included in the first comprehensive email newsletter proactively sent to members during David Doyle’s tenure.