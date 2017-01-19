Pipe bands performing at Trump events

(Page 1 of 2)

Piping and drumming will be heard at the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. The DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes & Drums accepted the invitation to play at the “Voices of the People ” event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on the morning of January 20th.

The Celtic United Pipes & Drums of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, and South Park & District Pipe Band of South Orange, New Jersey, are also performing in the event, and the Nassau Firefighters and Coastal Florida Police & Fire pipe bands of Levittown, New York, and Jacksonville, Florida, respectively, and the United States Border Patrol Pipes & Drums and the Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes of South Carolina are among the bands taking part in the inauguration parade in the afternoon, following Trump taking the oath of office on the Capitol steps.

None of the bands are registered competing bands with the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association according to the EUSPBA’s current list of members.

The Voices of the People event will be followed by the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” that will be broadcast live with musical acts Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, RaviDrums, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country.

Along with the aforementioned artists, the DCFD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums have bucked what seemed to be a strong trend of musical acts refusing to participate in the inauguration for political reasons and the risk of alienating their liberal fans. A Bruce Springsteen cover group, the B-Street Band, even pulled of playing for one of the many balls . . .

