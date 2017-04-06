PipeBand Club clean up at Maclean

Published: April 17, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Maclean, New South Wales – April 14-15, 2017 – The 113th Maclean Highland Gathering was held over the Easter weekend under spectacular weather, and 22 band and 157 solo entrants. The PipeBand Club won the top prize in Grade 2, and, in the solo piping, Andrew Roach won the A-Grade Gold Medal. The B-Grade Champion was Ben Morris, Austin Manchadi won the C-Grade championship and the D-Grade Champion was Oliver Cordell – all pupils of Andrew Roach.

Solo piping champions at the 2017 Maclean Highland Gathering (L-R): Ben Morris, Austin Manchadi, Andrew Roach and Oliver Cordell.

Grade 2
1st The PipeBand Club
2nd St. Andrew’s

Grade 3
1st Emmanuel College Highlanders
2nd Greater Springfield
3rd Wynnum RSL

Grade 4
1st Brisbane Boys College
2nd Old Collegians
3rd Maclean & Districts

Got results? Please do send them by email in the format above, along with a photo and other information.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • Club sorta
    Thu, 6 Apr 2017
    Pipers and drummers (mostly pipers) traditionally bemoan the fact that the general public doesn’t listen seriously to what we do. We put so much into our music and performances; we live and breathe pipe music and get frustrated wh …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS April 20, 2017Pittsburgh Piping Society—Smallpipes NightCafe Sam, 5242 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

April 22, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society GatheringBloomington, Indiana

May 4, 2017Pittsburgh Piping Society featuring Michael GreyCafe Sam 5242 Baum Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15224

May 18, 2017Prairie Piping InvitationalRegina, SK

May 19, 2017Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic FestivalVictoria Park, downtown Regina

TIP OF THE DAY
Drummers: When writing scores, collaborate with the pipe-major to ensure that the overall ensemble – the big key in a pipe band – is suitable to both corps. Then incorporate the mid-section.
Graham Kirkwood