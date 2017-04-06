PipeBand Club clean up at Maclean

(Page 1 of 1)

Maclean, New South Wales – April 14-15, 2017 – The 113th Maclean Highland Gathering was held over the Easter weekend under spectacular weather, and 22 band and 157 solo entrants. The PipeBand Club won the top prize in Grade 2, and, in the solo piping, Andrew Roach won the A-Grade Gold Medal. The B-Grade Champion was Ben Morris, Austin Manchadi won the C-Grade championship and the D-Grade Champion was Oliver Cordell – all pupils of Andrew Roach.

Grade 2

1st The PipeBand Club

2nd St. Andrew’s

Grade 3

1st Emmanuel College Highlanders

2nd Greater Springfield

3rd Wynnum RSL

Grade 4

1st Brisbane Boys College

2nd Old Collegians

3rd Maclean & Districts

