Pipers in place for 2026 European Amateur Knockout November 28 in Germany

The Irish Pub in Koblenz, Germany, will be the venue for the 2026 European Amateur Solo Piping Knockout Competition, 18:00, 20:00, November 28th, with six players involved (alphabetical by last name):

Kian Johnston, Germany

Witold Konopka, Poland

Andrew Robertson, Scotland

Martijn Selier, The Netherlands

Garry Stevenson, Ireland

Gil Vermeulen, Belgium

Each piper qualified through a series of events held across continental Europe, and will have to perform a medley of Highland pipe music of their own choosing.

The “EKO” was announced in 2024 by Eric Stein of Florida, who also organizes the Sun Belt Invitational in Florida and the Ardmore Cup in Ireland, both events for Profeesional/Open-level pipers.

Each participating country in continental Europe organizes local knockout competitions to select a representative to compete for the title of European Knockout Champion.

Participating countries are free to devise their own system to determine their rep, whether through a series of knockout events or a one-time contest. The judging system will be similar to the Eurovision Song Contest, with each country having a judge either in person or via a live stream. The winning country will then host the following year’s final so that the competition moves around Europe, “further enhancing cultural exchange and unity.”

The sole judge for the 2026 European Knockout is Kyle Rothschild, a piper from the USA who plays Grade 1 St. Laurence O’Toole.

Stein said that more competitors might be added between now and the competition.