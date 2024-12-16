News
December 16, 2024

Ardmore adds more; first European Knockout begins to gel

Eight pipers are confirmed so far for the 2025 Ardmore Cup on February 22nd at St. Declan’s Village Hall in Ardmore, Ireland:

  • Alastair Donaghy, Beragh, Northern Ireland
  • James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland
  • Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
  • Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
  • Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
  • Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland
  • James Stone, Dublin
  • Alen Tully, Dublin

Organizer Eric Stein is awaiting confirmation from two more pipers who will compete in Medley and MSR events judged by Euan Anderson, David Chesney and John Reville and have the option to participate in the audience-judged Open Freestyle Medley the night of February 21st at the Round Tower Hotel in Ardmore.

The winner of the Freestyle contest qualifies to compete in the inaugural European Knockout competition in Germany in 2026, the date of which is yet to be determined. There is no charge to attend the event.

The Ardmore Cup was inspired by the success of the Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Competition in Orlando, Florida, which Stein also organizes and sponsors. Like the Sun Belt, amateur solo piping competitions are offered at the Ardmore Cup in 14 and Under, 16 and Under, and Adult Novice categories judged by MacColl and McCallum, each event under Irish Pipe Band Association rules.

The deadline for amateur entries is February 7th and should be sent by email.

The European Knockout, which carries the tagline “Bringing Europe’s Best Pipers Together,” is being modelled after the Eurovision Song Contest. Its goal is “to celebrate the rich and diverse bagpipe traditions of different European countries while fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie within the bagpiping community.” Additional qualifying events will be held in Europe in 2025.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
December 10, 2024
78th Highlanders on the hunt for new lead-drummer
News
December 09, 2024
Police Scotland Fife on tap to get audience dancing at annual Aberdeen Concert April 19
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?