Ardmore adds more; first European Knockout begins to gel

Eight pipers are confirmed so far for the 2025 Ardmore Cup on February 22nd at St. Declan’s Village Hall in Ardmore, Ireland:

Alastair Donaghy, Beragh, Northern Ireland

James Frazer, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland

Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland

James Stone, Dublin

Alen Tully, Dublin

Organizer Eric Stein is awaiting confirmation from two more pipers who will compete in Medley and MSR events judged by Euan Anderson, David Chesney and John Reville and have the option to participate in the audience-judged Open Freestyle Medley the night of February 21st at the Round Tower Hotel in Ardmore.

The winner of the Freestyle contest qualifies to compete in the inaugural European Knockout competition in Germany in 2026, the date of which is yet to be determined. There is no charge to attend the event.

The Ardmore Cup was inspired by the success of the Sun Belt Invitational Solo Piping Competition in Orlando, Florida, which Stein also organizes and sponsors. Like the Sun Belt, amateur solo piping competitions are offered at the Ardmore Cup in 14 and Under, 16 and Under, and Adult Novice categories judged by MacColl and McCallum, each event under Irish Pipe Band Association rules.

The deadline for amateur entries is February 7th and should be sent by email.

The European Knockout, which carries the tagline “Bringing Europe’s Best Pipers Together,” is being modelled after the Eurovision Song Contest. Its goal is “to celebrate the rich and diverse bagpipe traditions of different European countries while fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie within the bagpiping community.” Additional qualifying events will be held in Europe in 2025.