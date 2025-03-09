pipes|drums’ IWD25 in a single video!

For International Women’s Day 2025, pipes|drums wanted to hear from pipers and drummers worldwide.

Piper Eilidh MacDonald coordinated the event, and nearly 50 players of all ages and abilities contributed videos.

Throughout March 8, 2025, their thoughts were carried as stories and reels on pipes|drums’ Instagram and Facebook accounts.

To preserve these important pieces and give those who didn’t have the chance to view them on the day an opportunity to see them, we put all the contributions into a single video.

We hope you enjoy and learn from them as we work towards open and fearless discussion for an even better piping and drumming community.

Thank you once again to everyone who contributed their voice to IWD25.