pipes|drums upgrades design and user experience

Always listening to readers and seeking new and more effective approaches, pipes|drums today launched an enhanced design, with a core objective to make reader experience even better.

We’ve added more to the home page, so that you will be able to view the latest stories up-front and “above the fold.” We’ve made it easier to navigate the site, whether on a mobile device or desktop, and now the articles are presented more effectively, with a narrower single column and related stories close by.

Readers can also more easily sign up for our newsletter so that they can receive a regular round up of the most recent stories. Just “opt-in” using the feature to the right of every story.

“Since pipes|drums was the piping and drumming world’s very first online publication back in 1995, we’ve constantly updated, expanded and deployed new ways to bring readers more features and more effective ways to bring you the news, features, interviews, reviews and contest results that you like,” said pipes|drums editor Andrew Berthoff. “We’re committed to being independent, with no corporate or association master, and our readers can trust us to keep delivering content with context, often tackling difficult issues that benefit from open discussion.”

The new version of the publication also provides even more benefit to advertisers who wish to promote and sell their products directly via the pipes|drums Shop, with items appearing randomly on the home page.

The online magazine is nonprofit, and is sustained through advertising revenue and paid subscriptions, all proceeds going to the upkeep of the publication. Anything left over is committed to various nonprofit or charitable piping and drumming causes.

We thank our advertisers and subscribers and, if you don’t already subscribe, we encourage you to do so, so that we can continue to bring you more excellent content, as we have now for more than 35 years. (And, hey, if you still don’t want to subscribe, a donation of a few dollars will help to clear your conscience . . . )

Thanks for reading, and stay tuned for more new features from pipes|drums!

Related stories

Editorial: pipes|drums 7.0

March 13, 2018

pipes|drums launches fresh new look and features

March 7, 2018

pipes|drums celebrates anniversary of redesign

June 30, 2009

pipes|drums unveils new look, features, functionality

March 26, 2014