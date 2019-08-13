Piping Live! 2019 – Day 1: we’re only happy when it rains

With all eyes cast to the heavens, and lots of discussion about the potential for miserable weather, Piping Live! 2019 truly kicked off with a wide range of activities at multiple venues. The weather was not a factor for most, although it did make travel between venues tricky at times.

Piping Live! staff commented that the Monday was higher energy than many, and certainly the wrap-around Street Café tent was packed most of the day. A good number of people sat in for he Masters piobaireachd event, and while it’s a brilliant venue for piping, a little less heat in the room would be a good thing for all concerned.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Smaller numbers of people turned out to events at the Otago Street campus of the National Piping Centre, possibly reflecting the sometimes rainy weather that made walking a bit of a chore. By mid-afternoon, the Piping Centre Street Café was heaving with pipe band folk enjoying performances, The Pipe Idol competition, and a pint or two. The smoky burger fixing still brings a tear to the eye and a steady income to the venue, and lots of happy laughter in the tent as old friends renew acquaintance.

It’s hard to completely describe what happens at Piping Live! because so much goes on all day in so many locations. You can go hard all day and still feel as though you missed a lot of good music and fun. The good news is, there are several days yet to come.

pipes|drums is an official media partner of Piping Live!

Related articles

Stuart Liddell wins the Masters

August 12, 2019

Lee continues run of success with Silver Chanter win

