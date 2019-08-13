Published: August 13, 2019

Piping Live! 2019 – Day 1: we’re only happy when it rains

With all eyes cast to the heavens, and lots of discussion about the potential for miserable weather, Piping Live! 2019 truly kicked off with a wide range of activities at multiple venues. The weather was not a factor for most, although it did make travel between venues tricky at times.

Piping Live! staff commented that the Monday was higher energy than many, and certainly the wrap-around Street Café tent was packed most of the day. A good number of people sat in for he Masters piobaireachd event, and while it’s a brilliant venue for piping, a little less heat in the room would be a good thing for all concerned.

Smaller numbers of people turned out to events at the Otago Street campus of the National Piping Centre, possibly reflecting the sometimes rainy weather that made walking a bit of a chore. By mid-afternoon, the Piping Centre Street Café was heaving with pipe band folk enjoying performances, The Pipe Idol competition, and a pint or two. The smoky burger fixing still brings a tear to the eye and a steady income to the venue, and lots of happy laughter in the tent as old friends renew acquaintance.

It’s hard to completely describe what happens at Piping Live! because so much goes on all day in so many locations. You can go hard all day and still feel as though you missed a lot of good music and fun. The good news is, there are several days yet to come.

pipes|drums is an official media partner of Piping Live!

Jaralath Henderson on uilleann pipes, accompanied by Luc McNally on guitar close out Day 1 at the Street Café. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
[Photo Alister Sinclair]
The annual Big Band for charity led by Roddy MacLeod. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Jim McGillivray prepares for his presentation on Roddie Campbell’s piobaireachd. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Matt MacIsaac. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
Dealing with the omnipresent Monday rain in the Street Cafe. [Photo Alister Sinclair]
 

Related articles

Stuart Liddell wins the Masters
August 12, 2019

 

Lee continues run of success with Silver Chanter win

 

See also
Currie, Fry added to British Drum Co. recipe
Published on August 14, 2019
Piping Live! 2019 – Day 2: launching into the sunshine
Published on August 14, 2019
See All Articles

Registration

Forgotten Password?