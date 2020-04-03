Piping Live! 2020 week cancelled

In an unsurprising development, the 2020 Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival has been cancelled.

And also according to several reliable sources, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association plans to make an announcement about the cancellation of the World Pipe Band Championships on April 3rd.

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association also cancelled the World Pipe Band Championships. Each event depends largely on the other for success.

The Piping Live! cancellation follows numerous cancellations of piping and drumming and pipe band events around the world due to the global COVID-19 health crisis that has seen governments and municipalities require non-essential businesses to work remotely or shut down altogether.

It will be the first year since the festival was first held in 2003, then as Piping Hot! The week long Piping Live! had been scheduled for August 9th to 16th, with more than 200 performances at a multitude of venues around the National Piping Centre and Glasgow’s City Centre.

The festival leverages the influx of pipers, drummers and enthusiasts in Glasgow for the World Pipe Band Championships, but the two events are run separately.

The cancellation comes only a few days after Finlay MacDonald was announced as the new Artistic Director of the festival.

Piping Live! annually brings in about £2-million in revenue for the local Glasgow economy.

