Piping Live! Day 2 – an Alister Sinclair photo feature

Alister Sinclair has been offering his skills to pipes|drums for years, and we’re pleased to have the world’s greatest piping and drumming photographer once again roving Piping Live! to capture what he sees.

We hope you enjoy this exclusive slideshow of images from Tuesday, August 15th, Day 2 of the 2023 Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping. Just click on the first image image below to launch the slideshow.

Stay tuned for more fantastic photographs from Alister Sinclair from Piping LIve! and the World Pipe Band Championships.