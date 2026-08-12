Piping Live! Tuesday: images from the omnipresent camera eye of Alister Sinclair

pipes|drums’ intrepid photographer, Alister Sinclair, is once again armed with his Nikon and a multitude of Nikkor lenses and his canny eye for a great shot, prowling the scene at Piping Live! 2026.

We’re pleased to provide a potpourri of images each day from the world’s greatest piping and drumming event, this side of . . . well . . . the Worlds.

Enjoy the gallery of images from Alister!

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for our daily photo feature from Piping Live! 2026.