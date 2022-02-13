PPBSO appoints “task force” to review Piping & Drumming Qualifications Board system

The Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario “will seek seasoned experts not currently aligned with society committees to help the PPBSO’s “awareness and understanding of [the] cost and benefits” of the Piping & Drumming Qualifications Board, and to “assess the potential value and benefits of PDQB programs to PPBSO members.” The task force would “undertake an appraisal of all PDQB elements as they relate to both pipers and drummers,” according to a statement issued by the Ontario association.

Launched in 2006 by a coalition of UK-based piping and drumming organizations – the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming, Tri-Service Cadet Centre, National Piping Centre, Piobaireachd Society and Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association – PDQB has become something of a de facto standard process for teaching piping and drumming.

In Scotland, through an examination process candidates become certified by both the Scottish Qualifications Authority, the non-departmental public body of the Scottish Government responsible for accrediting educational awards, and PDQB. There are five examination centres, all in Scotland, with approved PDQB assessors administering materials and exams.

PDQB assessors are apparently located around the world, including Canada, but no details are available as to whether any are located in Ontario.

At the 2021 PPBSO Judges’ Seminar, guest speakers from the RSPBA touted the PDQB process. Several PDQB sessions have been held and planned by PPBSO branches over the years.

Some piping and drumming associations around the world have adopted the PDQB curriculum, but the PPBSO has been working to catch up with an organized commitment to teaching.

Some piping and drumming associations around the world have adopted the PDQB curriculum, but the PPBSO has been working to catch up with an organized commitment to teaching.

The RSPBA developed its “Structured Learning” program in the 1990s, with Elementary, Intermediate and Advanced stages, and the materials were subsequently integrated into the PDQB system. Structured Learning informs much of PDQB.

Of note, the PPBSO has several prominent pipers and drummers who have established their own successful teaching materials and systems. Jim McGillivray’s Rhythmic Fingerwork has become a popular standard for learning, delivery and improvement of technique, and John Cairns developed a multi-part and systematic teaching program through his Bagpipe Solutions company.

On the drumming side, Doug Stronach is an established teacher with a proven successful approach and philosophy, and Tyler Fry has almost single-handedly resurrected and revolutionized tenor drumming over the last two decades.

The PPBSO last year launched its Summer Blast online teaching workshop for pipers and drummers, the 75-year-old organization’s first-ever foray into organized instruction.

At publication time, the PPBSO’s official media spokesperson had not responded to two requests for comments.

Related

Piping and Drumming Qualifications Board Theory Workshop

October 5, 2019

Tyler Fry: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 4

April 27, 2019