PPBSO elects Malcolm Bow president; four directors acclaimed unopposed

The Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario elected Malcolm Bow as its new president at its annual general meeting, held online on December 7th, 2024. Bow replaces Andrew B. Giles, acclaimed to the role at the PPBSO’s December 2023 AGM, as a replacement for Michael Grey, who resigned from the role a year into his second two-year term.

In a decision likely unprecedented in the association’s 77-year history, the PPBSO secured the paid services of a lawyer to chair the meeting. Bradley Chaplick, a partner with the law firm Levitt, Di Lella, Duggan & Chaplick, led the AGM.

Tenor drummer and Music Committee member Kate Dudek was also nominated for president, even though she was not present at the meeting. After Chaplick investigated the bylaws, he concluded that a member does not need to be present at the AGM to be part of the election and is only required to accept or decline their appointment within 10 days. Dudek subsequently received approximately 20% of the vote.

The organization named Jamie Blacklock, Michele Curtis, Michael Grey, and Charlie MacDonald as directors. All five were incumbent members of the PPBSO board of directors, including Bow.

Each was appointed to a two-year term. At the meeting, it was clarified that, under the organization’s bylaws, the new 10-year limit on the number of consecutive years a director may serve begins with the current annual general meeting.

Approximately 85 members attended the Zoom meeting, or less than 8% of the organization’s 1,114 total membership. Approximately 30 members submitted proxy votes, whereby designated members may vote on their behalf.

Unlike the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, which allows nominations, campaigning and voting in advance, the PPBSO maintains a tradition of nominations and voting only at its AGM.

In his President’s Report, Giles said that membership saw a 12% increase over 2023, and a 22% increase in band competition entries. Among other highlights, he cited a 50% reduction in dues for members younger than 16 and the launch of the organization’s Youth Pipe Band. Giles reported that the PPBSO’s financial health “remains strong,” allowing the organization to “invest in the future.”

He said the association’s goals will be “growth, sustainability, and innovation.” The organization is exploring electronic judging to modernize competition and hopes to hold the first Highland games competitions sponsored directly by the PPBSO.

Giles also confirmed that the PPBSO had concluded its partnership with the Kincardine Scottish Festival, saying it made the decision rather than compromise its principles.

In his Music Committee report, Chair Jim McGillivray also discussed potential electronic judging using Competition Suite online software, which the Midwest Pipe Band Association implemented in 2024. Most of the pipe band world was introduced to online judging using Competition Suite when pipes|drums interviewed John Phillips of Drum Corps International in June 2022.

McGillivray detailed various band upgrades, including elevating Guelph to Grade 2 status. The band placed fourth in Grade 3A at the 2024 World Pipe Band Championships.

Treasurer John Allen reported that the organization had a positive net cash status. The directors were formally requested to provide a detailed breakdown of all financial expenditures. In 2024, the PPBSO president reportedly received an honorarium of $7,500, and four directors were paid $1,000 each, as decided by the directors.

Two motions were made. Attending voting members approved the motion to make the Music Committee chair an ex-officio board member.

A motion regarding the wording in the PPBSO code of conduct was made moot when Bow clarified that the request had already been accepted by the PPBSO’s board, which rescinded the paragraphs and amended the code accordingly. The lawyer chairing the meeting also concluded that no binding vote could be made to amend the code of conduct.

It was announced that long-serving Niagara-Hamilton Branch President Julie Stewart and McGillivray are receiving Honourary Life Memberships.

The meeting lasted two hours and 12 minutes.

The original version of this article calculated that 13% of PPBSO members attended the meeting. The correct number was less than 8%. The story was amended accordingly.