PPBSO Ottawa branch leaps up with Feb. 29 events

Ottawa – February 29, 2020 – The HMCS Bytown Naval Officers’ Mess in downtown Ottawa was a busy place this past Saturday, with a strong turnout across all contests at the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s annual indoor solo piping and drumming events. There was the third annual Amateur Piobaireachd competition, with 17 contestants playing for a large crowd, and the final rounds of the branch’s solo piping and snare drumming Knockouts were also held, with Matt MacIsaac and Scott Nicholson judging, respectively. MacIsaac entertained the crowd after the after the event with a recital.

The branch held its first amateur Bass & Tenor contests. Judge Kahlil Cappuccino waived his judging fee to help with the creation of a trophy for the event.

Amateur Solo Piping

Light Music

A

Medley

1st Liam Melville

2nd Ross Davison

3rd Hugh Metcalfe

B

Medley

1st Jean-Sébastien Gamache

2nd Paula Campbell

3rd Robert MacLeod

C

March Medley

1st Richard Chaytor

2nd Joseph Durst

3rd Dominic Kilpatrick

40+

1st Mike Walsh

Piobaireachd

A (grades 1-2) (10 competed)

1st Liam Melville, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

2nd Keith Theobald, “The Battle of Auldearn” No.1

3rd Mike Fenton. “The Desperate Battle of the Birds”

4th Gregory Joseph, “Catherine’s Lament”

5th Olivier Rommelaere, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

Judge: Alan Clark

B (grades 3-4) (four competed)

Jean-Sébastien Gamache, “The Munro’s Salute”

Robert Miller, “Too Long in this Condition”

Ron J. Graham “Glengarry’s Lament”

Judge: Alan Clark

C (three competed)

1st Noah Grew, “The Mackay’s Banner”

2nd Heidi McIntyre, “Corrienessan’s Salute”

3rd Bob Trayner, “His Father’s Lament for Donald Mackenzie”

Judge: Alan Clark

Solo Drumming

Snare

A

1st Jeremy Pyone

B

1st Gabriel Benay

2nd Owen Yateman

C

1st Clara Burgener

2nd Joe LaFratta

3rd Christine Brewer

Tenor

A

1st Andrea Jackson, “Hugh Kennedy,” Shepherd’s Crook,” “McAlister’s Dirk”

2nd Jaymee McCarthy, “P-M J. McWilliams,” “Susan MacLeod,” “Loch Carron”

B

1st Clara Burgener, “Miss Elspeth Campbell”

2nd Wendy Chaytor, “Barren Rocks of Aden,” “Mairie’s Wedding”

3rd Nancy McKinnon, “Duncan MacColl”

Bass

B (Novice)

1st Clara Burgener, “The Young MacGregor”

2nd Fiona Plunkett, “The Atholl and Breadalbane Gathering”