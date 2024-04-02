Queensland’s St. Andrews wins MacLean Highland Gathering

MacLean, New South Wales, Australia – March 30-31, 2024 – St. Andrews of Queensland was the big winner at the 119th MacLean Highland Gathering at the MacLean showgrounds in the small Scottish-heritage town of Maclean in Northern New South Wales, one of the largest gatherings in Australia. It was a full weekend of pipe band and solo piping competitions, Highland dancing, heavy events and a famous street ceilidh.

A field of 19 competed in the A-Grade solo piping contests, making it one of the largest solo events in Australia. Liam Nicolson won the top prize in the Piobaireachd competition, and Jack Watson won the overall trophy. The aggregate prize is based on a 1st = 5 points, 2nd = 3 points, and 3rd = 1 point system.

Grade 2

1st St. Andrews (Queensland)

2nd Emmanuel College Highlanders at University of Queensland

3rd The Pipeband Club

Grade 3

1st City of Ipswich No. 1

2nd Brisbane Boys College No. 1

3rd BBC Old Collegians

Grade 4A

1st Brisbane Boys College No. 1

2nd City of Brisbane No. 1

3rd City of Ipswich No. 2

Grade 4B

1st Queensland Police Juvenile

2nd Queensland Irish Association

3rd MacLean & District

Novice Juvenile B

1st Queensland Police Juvenile

2nd Brisbane Boys College No. 2

Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Liam Nicolson, “Lament for the Children”

2nd Jamie Hawke

3rd Jack Watson

MSR

1st Jack Watson

2nd Jamie Hawke

3rd Andrew Roach

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Craig Sked

2nd Liam Docherty

3rd Jamie Hawke

Judges on the day: Garry Barker, Glenn Brown, Joe Fleming, David Gray, Tom McGirr, Donald McPhee, Brian Switala, and Sam Young.

Note: The original article published Jamie Hawke as the aggregate winner in the A-Grade solo piping, when, in fact, Jack Watson took the prize.