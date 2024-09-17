Ravara to Grade 1, City of Dunedin to Grade 2 in annual RSPBA post-World’s shuffle

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has announced grading changes for members and non-member “overseas” bands that competed on its circuit in 2024.

City of Dunedin of Florida, members of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association, and one of only two Grade 1 bands in the United States were downgraded to Grade 2, presumably based on their performances at the World Championships and the European Championships, where the band finished 11th out of 12 and 14th out of 14, respectively.

Northern Ireland’s Ravara was moved to Grade 1 after winning Grade 2 at the World’s and taking the Grade 2 RSPBA Champion of Champions title. After several years of rebuilding, Ravara successfully returned to the top grade. Adding Ravara to the top category means that Northern Ireland now boasts three Grade 1 bands, with Closkelt and Field Marshal Montgomery well established.

While 35 bands were moved up, only 12 bands were moved down.

Of note, Black Raven of Ireland has catapulted ahead three levels, moving from Grade 4B to Grade 3A, and Scotland’s 2 Scots Pipes, Drum & Bugle jumped up two levels, going from Grade 4B to Grade 3B. 2 Scots won three of five major championships in Grade 4B, but lost the World and UK Championships to Black Raven. Black Raven competed in only those two RSPBA events, taking 12 of 12 first placings, including the four places I the World’s Grade 4B qualifying competition.

At publication time, a representative from the EUSPBA had not responded to pipes| drums’ query about whether their organizations would regrade their member bands.

MWPBA President Jim Sim said that the association’s Music Board “will be working through this. We will not automatically regrade, but it will be discussed.”

Upgraded

Grade 2 to Grade 1

Ravara (Northern Ireland)

Grade 3A to Grade 2

Denny & Dunipace (Scotland)

Oban (Scotland)

Vale of Atholl (Scotland)

Grade 3B to Grade 3A

Arbroath (Scotland)

Burntisland (Scotland)

Cloughfin (Northern Ireland)

Methil & District (Scotland)

Uddingston Strathclyde (Scotland)

Grade 4B to Grade 3A

Black Raven (Ireland)

Grade 4A to Grade 3B

Ballyboley (Northern Ireland)

Camelon & District (Scotland)

City of Dunedin (Gr4) (USA)

Fraserburgh RBL (Scotland)

Irvine Memorial (Northern Ireland)

Rothesay & District (Scotland)

Tweedvale (Scotland)

William Kerr Memorial (Northern Ireland)

Upper Crossgare (Northern Ireland)

Grade 4B to Grade 3B

2 Scots (Scotland)

Grade 4B to Grade 4A

Altnaveigh (Northern Ireland)

City of Discovery (Scotland)

Govan Community (Scotland)

Kilmarnock (Scotland)

Marlacoo & District (Northern Ireland)

Moneygore (Northern Ireland)

Novice A to Juvenile

Dollar Academy (Scotland)

George Watson’s College (Scotland)

Renfrewshire Schools (Scotland)

West Lothian Schools (Scotland)

Novice B to Novice A

Burntisland (Scotland)

Dollar Academy (Scotland)

High School of Dundee (Scotland)

Scotch College No.2 (Australia)

Strathallan School (Scotland)

Downgraded

Grade 1 to Grade 2

City of Dunedin (USA)

Grade 2 to Grade 3A

Greater Midwest (USA)

Grade 3A to Grade 3B

Milngavie (Scotland)

Stockbridge (Scotland)

Turrif & District (Scotland)

Grade 3B to Grade 4A

Ayr (Scotland)

City of Manchester (England)

Durham Regional Police (Canada)

Kevin R. Blanford Memorial (USA)

Scottish Borders (Scotland)

Grade 4A to Grade 4B