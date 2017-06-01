Red Deer win for Rocky Mountain

(Page 1 of 1)

Red Deer, Alberta – June 17, 2017 – The outdoor Alberta pipe band season kicked off with the annual Red Deer Highland Gathering attracting bands and soloists from across the prairies. The City of Regina made the trek from Saskatchewan, making for a great Grade 2 contest. Weather was pleasant with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Rocky Mountain won the day in the Medley contest, with all Grade 2 band being asked to perform their medley selections in concert formation for the spectators in attendance. Grade 2 bands also played their MSR for judges’ comments only.

Grade 2 (Medley)

1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,1,2)

2nd North Stratton (2,2,2,1)

3rd City of Regina (3,3,3,3)

Grade 4 (medley, one competed)

1st Edmonton & District

Grade 5 (quick march medley)

1st Grande Prairie & District

2nd Alberta Fire Fighters

3rd 78th Fraser Highlanders Youth Squad

4th Ogden Legion

5th Edmonton Youth

Judges for all band events: Dave Hicks, Ann Gray (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Tim Boan (ensemble).

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Raphael Mercier

2nd Robyn Gray

3rd Tim Sharon

Judge: Andrew Smith

MSR

1st Stewart Smith

2nd Raphael Mercier

3rd Ron McRae

4th Robyn Gray

Judge: Sean Somers

Jig

1st Stewart Smith

2nd Robyn Gray

3rd Raphael Mercier

Judge: Dave Hicks

Got contest results to share with the world? Feel free to send them in using the format above, along with a photo or two!

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]