Red Deer win for Rocky Mountain

Published: June 18, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Red Deer, Alberta – June 17, 2017 – The outdoor Alberta  pipe band season kicked off with the annual Red Deer Highland Gathering attracting bands and soloists from across the prairies. The City of Regina   made the trek from Saskatchewan, making for a great Grade 2 contest. Weather was pleasant with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. Rocky Mountain won the day in the Medley contest, with all Grade 2 band being asked to perform their medley selections in concert formation for the spectators in attendance. Grade 2 bands also played their MSR for judges’ comments only.

Adjudicator Ann Gray assesses the Grade 2 Rocky Mountain Pipe Band at the 2017 Red Deer Highland Games.

Grade 2 (Medley)
1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,1,2)
2nd North Stratton (2,2,2,1)
3rd City of Regina (3,3,3,3)

Grade 4 (medley, one competed)
1st Edmonton & District

Grade 5 (quick march medley)
1st Grande Prairie & District
2nd Alberta Fire Fighters
3rd 78th Fraser Highlanders Youth Squad
4th Ogden Legion
5th Edmonton Youth

Judges for all band events: Dave Hicks, Ann Gray (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Tim Boan (ensemble).

Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Raphael Mercier
2nd Robyn Gray
3rd Tim Sharon
Judge: Andrew Smith

MSR
1st Stewart Smith
2nd Raphael Mercier
3rd Ron McRae
4th Robyn Gray
Judge: Sean Somers

Jig
1st Stewart Smith
2nd Robyn Gray
3rd Raphael Mercier
Judge: Dave Hicks

Got contest results to share with the world? Feel free to send them in using the format above, along with a photo or two!

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
THIS DAY IN HISTORY:
June 18, 1972Willie MacDonald, Inverness, wins piobaireachd at Inveraray.
MOST RECENT POST
  • Take me to church
    Thu, 1 Jun 2017
    There are few competing pipers and drummers who would list “Highland Cathedral” as their favourite tune. In fact, many of us dislike it, perhaps because so  many non-pipers/drummers love it. But we will play it exactly for that re …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS June 24, 2017European Pipe Band ChampionshipsForres, Scotland

June 28, 2017Balmoral School of Piping and Drumming Indy SessionUniv. of Indianapolis, 1400 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana 46227

June 30, 2017Embro Highland GamesEmbro, ON

July 1, 2017SOUND ADVICE Summer SchoolUniversity of Regina

July 7, 2017Kincardine Scottish FestivalVictoria Park, Kincardine, ON

TIP OF THE DAY
There are no medium-length notes in light music or piobaireachd, but especially in light music. Notes are either long, or short. So, hold, and cut. Everywhere.
Colin MacLellan, Edinburgh