Redding Piper of the Day honours go to Henry Cooper
Redding, California – March 4-5, 2023 – The annual Redding Solo Piping Competition returned as the largest indoor event on the Western United States Pipe Band Association’s contest calendar, with 37 contestant, mostly from the Pacific Northwest vying for prizes. The competition gives pipers four events to compete in over the weekend. The Piper of the Day award was given to Grade 3 competitor Henry Cooper. The competition is put on by the St. Florian Pipers Society.
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Brian Cooper
2nd Gavin Guidotti
3rd Charles Martin
4th Brennan Foley
Judge: Jack Lee
MSR
1st Connor Eckert
2nd Brian Cooper
3rd Abraham McCarty
4th Charles Martin
5th Gavin Guidotti
6th Brennan Foley
Judge: Terry Lee
Hornpipe &Jig
1st Brian Cooper
2nd Connor Eckert
3rd Gavin Guidotti
4th Charles Martin
5th Brennan Foley
6th Abraham McCarty
Judge: Jack Lee
6/8 March
1st Connor Eckert
2nd Brian Cooper
3rd Charles Martin
4th Gavin Guidotti
5th Brennan Foley
6th Abraham McCarty
Judge: Jack Lee
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Ted Hales
2nd Colin Thurber
3rd Becky Saraceno
Judge: Terry Lee
MSR
1st Iain MacKay
2nd Colin Thurber
3rd Ted Hales
4th Connor Studulski
5th Becky Saraceno
6th Joshua Agee
Judge: Jack Lee
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Iain MacKay
2nd Colin Thurber
3rd Brandon Ward
4th Connor Studulski
5th Becky Saraceno
6th Ted Hales
Judge: Terry Lee
6/8 March
1st Colin Thurber
2nd Iain MacKay
3rd Connor Studulski
4th Brandon Ward
5th Becky Saraceno
6th Ted Hales
Judge: Liz Tubbs
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Steven Coontz
2nd Carrie Wigham
3rd Donald Saraceno
4th Stephen Rooklidge
5th Vincent Guinnane
6th Rob Lund
Judge: Terry Lee
2/4 March
1st Rob Lund
2nd Steven Coontz
3rd Henry Cooper
4th John Elliott
5th Lara Thomsen
6th Brian Schwartzberg
Judge: Liz Tubbs
Strathspey & Reel
1st Carrie Wigham
2nd Brian Schwartzberg
3rd Donald Saraceno
4th Henry Cooper
5th Vincent Guinnane
6th Steven Coontz
Judge: Jack Lee
6/8 March
1st Henry Cooper
2nd John Elliott
3rd Steven Coontz
4th Carrie Wigham
5th Matt McElhinny
6th Lorraine McInnes
Judge: Terry Lee
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st John Pozza
2nd Dale Wilson
3rd Lars Lund
4th William Brown
5th John Burke
6th Nancy Menefee
Judge: Jack Lee
2/4 March
1st Lars Lund
2nd John Pozza
3rd Dale Wilson
4th Nancy Menefee
Strathspey & Reel
1st Lars Lund
2nd John Pozza
3rd Dale Wilson
4th William Brown
Judge: Liz Tubbs
6/8 March
1st Lars Lund
2nd John Pozza
3rd Dale Wilson
4th Nancy Menefee
5th William Brown
6th John Burke
Judge: Jack Lee
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Joseph Conley
2nd Kayla Fitzpatrick
Judge: Liz Tubbs
Slow Air
1st Kayla Fitzpatrick
2nd Joseph Conley
Judge: Terry Lee
NO COMMENTS YET