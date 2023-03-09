Redding Piper of the Day honours go to Henry Cooper

Redding, California – March 4-5, 2023 – The annual Redding Solo Piping Competition returned as the largest indoor event on the Western United States Pipe Band Association’s contest calendar, with 37 contestant, mostly from the Pacific Northwest vying for prizes. The competition gives pipers four events to compete in over the weekend. The Piper of the Day award was given to Grade 3 competitor Henry Cooper. The competition is put on by the St. Florian Pipers Society.

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Brian Cooper

2nd Gavin Guidotti

3rd Charles Martin

4th Brennan Foley

Judge: Jack Lee

MSR

1st Connor Eckert

2nd Brian Cooper

3rd Abraham McCarty

4th Charles Martin

5th Gavin Guidotti

6th Brennan Foley

Judge: Terry Lee

Hornpipe &Jig

1st Brian Cooper

2nd Connor Eckert

3rd Gavin Guidotti

4th Charles Martin

5th Brennan Foley

6th Abraham McCarty

Judge: Jack Lee

6/8 March

1st Connor Eckert

2nd Brian Cooper

3rd Charles Martin

4th Gavin Guidotti

5th Brennan Foley

6th Abraham McCarty

Judge: Jack Lee

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Ted Hales

2nd Colin Thurber

3rd Becky Saraceno

Judge: Terry Lee

MSR

1st Iain MacKay

2nd Colin Thurber

3rd Ted Hales

4th Connor Studulski

5th Becky Saraceno

6th Joshua Agee

Judge: Jack Lee

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Iain MacKay

2nd Colin Thurber

3rd Brandon Ward

4th Connor Studulski

5th Becky Saraceno

6th Ted Hales

Judge: Terry Lee

6/8 March

1st Colin Thurber

2nd Iain MacKay

3rd Connor Studulski

4th Brandon Ward

5th Becky Saraceno

6th Ted Hales

Judge: Liz Tubbs

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Steven Coontz

2nd Carrie Wigham

3rd Donald Saraceno

4th Stephen Rooklidge

5th Vincent Guinnane

6th Rob Lund

Judge: Terry Lee

2/4 March

1st Rob Lund

2nd Steven Coontz

3rd Henry Cooper

4th John Elliott

5th Lara Thomsen

6th Brian Schwartzberg

Judge: Liz Tubbs

Strathspey & Reel

1st Carrie Wigham

2nd Brian Schwartzberg

3rd Donald Saraceno

4th Henry Cooper

5th Vincent Guinnane

6th Steven Coontz

Judge: Jack Lee

6/8 March

1st Henry Cooper

2nd John Elliott

3rd Steven Coontz

4th Carrie Wigham

5th Matt McElhinny

6th Lorraine McInnes

Judge: Terry Lee

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st John Pozza

2nd Dale Wilson

3rd Lars Lund

4th William Brown

5th John Burke

6th Nancy Menefee

Judge: Jack Lee

2/4 March

1st Lars Lund

2nd John Pozza

3rd Dale Wilson

4th Nancy Menefee

Strathspey & Reel

1st Lars Lund

2nd John Pozza

3rd Dale Wilson

4th William Brown

Judge: Liz Tubbs

6/8 March

1st Lars Lund

2nd John Pozza

3rd Dale Wilson

4th Nancy Menefee

5th William Brown

6th John Burke

Judge: Jack Lee

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Joseph Conley

2nd Kayla Fitzpatrick

Judge: Liz Tubbs

Slow Air

1st Kayla Fitzpatrick

2nd Joseph Conley

Judge: Terry Lee