Revolutionizing adjudication of piping and drumming contests: Leveraging AI for judging efficiency
Artificial intelligence applications can potentially touch virtually every aspect of life as we know it. In a series of two articles, piper and computer scientist professional Colin Johnstone looks at two ways in which AI might positively assist in the process of judging our competitions.
Subscribers
To access this piece, you must have a subscription.
Please log in to your subscription or Subscribe to access this article.