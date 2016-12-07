Robert Turner Championship goes to Clark

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2017 – The world’s first competition of the year was the fourth annual Robert Turner Drumming Championship held as part of the Waipu Highland Games, with events for all pipe band genres across all grades. The overall winner of the A-Grade snare and recipient of the Robert Turner Drumming Championship trophy was David Clark of Invercargill, New Zealand, with Liam Argyle of Palmerston North, New Zealand, winning the Open Tenor Championship and the Tony Purvis Open Tenor Championship Shield. Reid Maxwell judged all of the snare events and Nicola Purvis judged the tenor and bass contests.
Snare
A-Grade
Compound Marches
1st Louis Norton
2nd Ryan Marsich
3rd Louise Bentley
4th David Clark
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Gemma Pullan
2nd David Clark
3rd Louis Norton
4th Louise Bentley
MSR
1st David Clark
2nd Louise Bentley
3rd Gemma Pullan
4th Louis Norton
Drum Fanfare
1st Louise Bentley
2nd David Clark
3rd Louis Norton
Open Tenor
MSR
1st Liam Argyle
2nd Chantelle Ballantyne
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Argyle
2nd Chantelle Ballantyne
Open Bass
MSR
1st Rhys Ballantyne
C Grade Snare
2/4 March
1st Fraser McEwen
2nd Bonnie Hunter
4/4 March
1st Bonnie Hunter
2nd Fraser McEwen
6/8 March
1st Bonnie Hunter
2nd Fraser McEwen
D Grade Side
2/4 March
1st Lachlan Dean
2nd Anthony Bennett
4/4 March
1st Lachlan Dean
6/8 March
1st Lachlan Dean
Novice Drum Pad
1st Monica Bennett
2nd Daniel Chia
3rd Nicholas Beares