Robert Turner Championship goes to Clark

Waipu, New Zealand – January 1, 2017 – The world’s first competition of the year was the fourth annual Robert Turner Drumming Championship held as part of the Waipu Highland Games, with events for all pipe band genres across all grades. The overall winner of the A-Grade snare and recipient of the Robert Turner Drumming Championship trophy was David Clark of Invercargill, New Zealand, with Liam Argyle of Palmerston North, New Zealand, winning the Open Tenor Championship and the Tony Purvis Open Tenor Championship Shield. Reid Maxwell judged all of the snare events and Nicola Purvis judged the tenor and bass contests.

Snare

A-Grade

Compound Marches

1st Louis Norton

2nd Ryan Marsich

3rd Louise Bentley

4th David Clark

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Gemma Pullan

2nd David Clark

3rd Louis Norton

4th Louise Bentley

MSR

1st David Clark

2nd Louise Bentley

3rd Gemma Pullan

4th Louis Norton

Drum Fanfare

1st Louise Bentley

2nd David Clark

3rd Louis Norton

Open Tenor

MSR

1st Liam Argyle

2nd Chantelle Ballantyne

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Argyle

2nd Chantelle Ballantyne

Open Bass

MSR

1st Rhys Ballantyne

C Grade Snare

2/4 March

1st Fraser McEwen

2nd Bonnie Hunter

4/4 March

1st Bonnie Hunter

2nd Fraser McEwen

6/8 March

1st Bonnie Hunter

2nd Fraser McEwen

D Grade Side

2/4 March

1st Lachlan Dean

2nd Anthony Bennett

4/4 March

1st Lachlan Dean

6/8 March

1st Lachlan Dean

Novice Drum Pad

1st Monica Bennett

2nd Daniel Chia

3rd Nicholas Beares

