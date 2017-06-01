Rocky Mountain peaks again at Ellerslie

(Page 1 of 1)

Ellerslie, Alberta – June 18, 2017 – The second of back-to-back games in Alberta took place in Ellerslie on the grounds of the Scottish Society of Edmonton. Weather was nice for much of the day, but band events had to be delayed in the afternoon due to severe thunderstorm warnings and high winds. Rocky Mountain again came out on top for the second day in a row, winning the MSR event.

Grade 2 (MSR)

1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,2)

2nd North Strattan (2,3,1,1)

3rd City of Regina (3,2,3,3)

Grade 4 (march medley, one played)

1st Edmonton & District

Grade 5 (quick march medley)

1st Clan McNaughton

2nd Grande Prairie & District

3rd Edmonton Youth Pipe Band

Judges for all band events: Dave Hicks, Dave Trew (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Ann Gray (ensemble).

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Raphael Mercier

2nd Robyn Gray

3rd Ross Barker

Judge: Dave Hicks

MSR

1st Raphael Mercier

2nd Stewart Smith

3rd Rob McRae

Judge: Dave Hicks

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Rob McRae

2nd Stewart Smith

3rd Raphael Mercier

Judge: Sean Somers

