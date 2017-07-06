Rocky Mountain take Grade 2 at Maxville

Maxville, Ontario – August 5, 2017 – It was a North American Championship with a reduced entry due to it being close to the World Pipe Band Championships, but there was still a robust Grade 2 competition and other grades were well-entered. The Toronto Police were the only Grade 1 band, and Rocky Mountain of Calgary won the Grade 2 competition against five other contestants. Weather was cool and overcast, with heavy rain and high winds hitting some bands in the afternoon. Ian K. MacDonald was the Professional Piper of the Day. It was the 70th anniversary year of the Glengarry Highland Games, and was the final competition appearance in Canada by Bill Livingstone after an illustrious career.
Grade 1 (one played)
1st Toronto Police
Grade 2 (six competed)
Overall
1st Rocky Mountain
2nd Worcester Kiltie Band Inc
3rd 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron
4th Stuart Highlanders
5th Scotia-Glenville
6th Dartmouth & District
Medley
1st Worcester Kiltie (1,1,1,3)
2nd Rocky Mountain (3,2,2,1)
3rd 400 Squadron (2,3,3,2)
4th Stuart Highlanders (4,4,5,5)
5th Scotia-Glenville (5,6,4,4)
6th Dartmouth & District (6,5,6,6)
Judges: Lynda Mackay, Glenna MacKay-Johnstone (piping), Mike Hunter (drumming), Colin MacLellan (ensemble)
MSR
1st Rocky Mountain (2,3,1,1)
2nd Worcester Kiltie (3,1,4,2)
3rd 400 Squadron (1,2,3,4)
4th Stuart Highlanders (4,4,2,5)
5th Scotia-Glenville (5,6,6,3)
6th Dartmouth & District (6,5,5,6)
Andrew Berthoff, Bob MacCrimmon (piping), Ken Constable (drumming), Terry Lee (ensemble)
Judges (MSR):
Grade 3 (MSR, 10 competed)
1st Ottawa Highlanders
2nd Winnipeg Police
3rd Toronto Police
4th Glengarry
5th Guelph
6th Rob Roy
Judges: Charlie MacDonald, Lynda Mackay (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Glenna MacKay-Johnstone (ensemble)
Grade 4 (medley, 11 competed)
1st 8 Wing
2nd Niagara Regional Police
3rd Durham Regional Police
4th Ryan Russell Memorial
5th Dartmouth & District
6th Claddagh
Judges: Terry Lee, Jim Bell (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)
Grade 5 (march medley, 11 competed)
1st Georgetown
2nd Glengarry
3rd Columcille School of Piping and Drumming
4th Guelph
5th Quigley Highlanders’
6th White Heather
Judges: Charlie MacDonald, Lynda Mackay (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Glenna MacKay-Johnstone (ensemble)
