Rocky Mountain take Grade 2 at Maxville

Maxville, Ontario – August 5, 2017 – It was a North American Championship with a reduced entry due to it being close to the World Pipe Band Championships, but there was still a robust Grade 2 competition and other grades were well-entered. The Toronto Police were the only Grade 1 band, and Rocky Mountain of Calgary won the Grade 2 competition against five other contestants. Weather was cool and overcast, with heavy rain and high winds hitting some bands in the afternoon. Ian K. MacDonald was the Professional Piper of the Day. It was the 70th anniversary year of the Glengarry Highland Games, and was the final competition appearance in Canada by Bill Livingstone after an illustrious career.

Grade 1 (one played)

1st Toronto Police

Grade 2 (six competed)

Overall

1st Rocky Mountain

2nd Worcester Kiltie Band Inc

3rd 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron

4th Stuart Highlanders

5th Scotia-Glenville

6th Dartmouth & District

Medley

1st Worcester Kiltie (1,1,1,3)

2nd Rocky Mountain (3,2,2,1)

3rd 400 Squadron (2,3,3,2)

4th Stuart Highlanders (4,4,5,5)

5th Scotia-Glenville (5,6,4,4)

6th Dartmouth & District (6,5,6,6)

Judges: Lynda Mackay, Glenna MacKay-Johnstone (piping), Mike Hunter (drumming), Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

MSR

1st Rocky Mountain (2,3,1,1)

2nd Worcester Kiltie (3,1,4,2)

3rd 400 Squadron (1,2,3,4)

4th Stuart Highlanders (4,4,2,5)

5th Scotia-Glenville (5,6,6,3)

6th Dartmouth & District (6,5,5,6)

Andrew Berthoff, Bob MacCrimmon (piping), Ken Constable (drumming), Terry Lee (ensemble)

Judges (MSR):

Grade 3 (MSR, 10 competed)

1st Ottawa Highlanders

2nd Winnipeg Police

3rd Toronto Police

4th Glengarry

5th Guelph

6th Rob Roy

Judges: Charlie MacDonald, Lynda Mackay (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Glenna MacKay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Grade 4 (medley, 11 competed)

1st 8 Wing

2nd Niagara Regional Police

3rd Durham Regional Police

4th Ryan Russell Memorial

5th Dartmouth & District

6th Claddagh

Judges: Terry Lee, Jim Bell (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Andrew Berthoff (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley, 11 competed)

1st Georgetown

2nd Glengarry

3rd Columcille School of Piping and Drumming

4th Guelph

5th Quigley Highlanders’

6th White Heather

Judges: Charlie MacDonald, Lynda Mackay (piping); Ken Constable (drumming); Glenna MacKay-Johnstone (ensemble)

