Roddy MacLeod resigns as head of National Piping Centre

The National Piping Centre in Glasgow has announced that Roddy MacLeod, the organization’s director since its inception, has resigned.

In a terse statement from the organization, no reasons were provided, only saying, “After 24 years at the National Piping Centre, Roddy MacLeod has decided to leave the organization with effect from the end of May 2020.”

MacLeod, one of the world’s greatest solo pipers and pipe band leaders, was appointed to the director position of the then Piping Centre when it started in 1996. He was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 2003 for services to piping.

During his period as leader, the organization went from strength the strength, among many other accomplishments working to create the Piping Live! Glasgow International Piping Festival.

He won the leadership role after a contentious period with the late Seumas MacNeill. Although well into his seventies, MacNeill felt strongly that he should be its first director, and eventually quit the organizational committee before MacLeod was appointed the Piping Centre’s first director after a rigourous recruitment process.

Among Roddy MacLeod’s solo piping awards are five Glenfiddich Championships and 10 wins of the Piobaireachd at that event, two Clasps and a Silver Star Former Winners MSR at the Northern Meeting, two Senior Piobaireachds and two Former Winners at the Argyllshire Gathering, seven Silver Chanters at Skye, and eight Bratach Gorms.

He was pipe-major of Grade 1 bands ScottishPower for many years and led the Grade 1 Spirit of Scotland in 2008 and 2016, the only years the band competed.

The National Piping Centre said that a search has begun for his successor.

At publication time, MacLeod had not responded to a request for further comment.

It is not known whether MacLeod will also resign as Piping Live! director.

