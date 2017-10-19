Roddy MacLeod wins eighth Bratach Gorm

(Page 1 of 1)

The Scottish Piping Society of London held its 78th annual solo piping competitions at the Kensington Conference Centre, where Roddy MacLeod won the Bratach Gorm for piobaireachd, thus qualifying for the 2018 Glenfiddich Championship. It was the eighth time that MacLeod has won the prize. Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, was the aggregate winner of the Premier-Grade events, and also gains an invitation to the 2018 Glenfiddich.

The competition started at about 8:30 am and the final prizes were given out around 7 pm.

Bratach Gorm

1st Roddy MacLeod, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

2nd Callum Beaumont, Linlithgow, Scotland, “Lament for Ronald MacDonald of Morar”

3rd Bruce Gandy, “The Big Spree”

4th Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

5th Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, Lament for the Children”

Judges: Ian Duncan, Stuart Samson, Andrew Wright

Premier/A-Grade

Piobaireachd (William Gillies Cup)

1st Iain Speirs, Edinburgh, “Nameless” (cherede darieva)

2nd Bruce Gandy, “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy”

3rd Alasdair Henderson, Glasgow, “My King Has Landed in Moidart”

4th Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “Beloved Scotland”

5th Jamie Forrester, London

Judges: Archie MacLean, Willie, Morrison, Bill Wotherspoon

Premier-Grade

MSR (London Medallion & John MacFadyen Quaich)

1st Finlay Johnston

2nd Jack Lee

3rd Seumas Coyne, Van Nuys, California

4th Alasdair Henderson

5th Callum Beaumont

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Walter Cowan, Jack Taylor

March (P-M J.B. Robertson Silver Rose Bowl)

1st Bruce Gandy

2nd Roddy MacLeod

3rd Finlay Johnston

Judges: Bob Worrall, Andrew Wright

Hornpipe & Jig (Mary Flora Beaton Cup)

1st Bruce Gandy

2nd Alasdair Henderson

3rd Roddy MacLeod

Judges: Bob Worrall, Andrew Wright

Grade A/B+

Piobaireachd (R.G. Lawrie Ram’s Horn Snuff Mull)

1st Peter McAllister, Dunblane, Scotland

2nd Derek Midgley, New Jersey

3rd Jamie Forrester

Judges: Ian Duncan, Stuart Samson

MSR (Strachan Memorial)

1st Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

2nd Callum Moffat, Lockerbie, Scotland

3rd Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

Judges: Walter Cowan, Iain McLellan

Jig (Donald Forbes Medal)

1st Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

2nd Callum Moffat

3rd Darach Urquhart

Judges: Walter Cowan, Iain McLellan

B-Grade

Piobaireachd (John Roe Plate)

1st Eddie Gaul, Dundee, Scotland

2nd Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

3rd Gavin Ferguson

4th Steven Leask, Glasgow

5th Sarah Muir, Glasgow

Judges: Logan Tannock, Robert Wallace

MSR (London Scottish Hodden Grey Trophy)

1st Matt Wilson

2nd Andrew Donlon

3rd Greig Canning, Edinburgh

Judges: Dixie Ingram, Iain McLellan

Jig (Hugh MacMillan Trophy)

1st Ross Cowan, Annan, Scotland

2nd Matt Wilson

3rd Eddie Gaul

Judges: Archie MacLean, Willie Morrison, Bill Wotherspoon

C-Grade

Piobaireachd (National Piping Centre Trophy)

1st John McElmurry

2nd Ciaren Ross

3rd Gwenael Dage

Judges: Euan Anderson

MSR (P-M Robert Crabb BEM Trophy)

1st Ciaren Ross

2nd Dan Nevans

3rd Andrew Hutton

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Dixie Ingram

Hornpipe & Jig

1st John Dew

2nd Matt Supranowicz

3rd Kyle Shead

Judges: Euan Anderson

