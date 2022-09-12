Ronsed-Mor wins 2022 Belgian Pipe Band Championships at Alden Biesen
Alden Biesen, Bilzen, Belgium – September 9, 2022 – Ronsed-Mor of Brittany travelled to Belgium to win both the Grade 2 and the Open contests with straight first-place rankings at the Belgian Pipe Band Championships at Landcommanderij Alden Biesen in the scenic Bilzen, the home of the contest since 1994.
Ronsed-Mor is a Breton bagad but breaks off as a traditional pipe band for select events. The Open event allowed any band in any grade to participate. The competition flew in a panel of RSPBA judges for the weekend.
The competition has been held annually as part of Schots Weekend since 1986.
Open
1st Ronsed-Mor (1,1,1,1)
2nd Nutscheid Forest (2,2,4,2)
3rd Riverside Alliance (6,5,2,3)
4th The 35 Club (4,4,7,4)
5th Belgian Blend (3,3,6,7)
6th Holbaeck (7,7,3,5)
7th Corriovallum (5,6,5,6)
Judges: Jim Semple, Tom Brown (piping); Allan Craig (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)
Grade 2
1st Ronsed-Mor (1,1,1,1)
2nd Belgian Blend (2,2,3,2)
3rd Corriovallum (3,3,4,4)
4th Nutscheid Forest (5,5,2,3)
5th The 35 Club (4,4,5,5)
Judges: Jim Semple, Tom Brown (piping); Allan Craig (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)
Grade 3
1st Corriovallum
Grade 4
1st Interscaldis
