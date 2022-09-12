Results
September 12, 2022

Ronsed-Mor wins 2022 Belgian Pipe Band Championships at Alden Biesen

Alden Biesen, Bilzen, Belgium – September 9, 2022 – Ronsed-Mor of Brittany travelled to Belgium to win both the Grade 2 and the Open contests with straight first-place rankings at the Belgian Pipe Band Championships at Landcommanderij Alden Biesen in the scenic Bilzen, the home of the contest since 1994.

Ronsed-Mor is a Breton bagad but breaks off as a traditional pipe band for select events. The Open event allowed any band in any grade to participate. The competition flew in a panel of RSPBA judges for the weekend.

The competition has been held annually as part of Schots Weekend since 1986.

Ronsed-Mor competing at the 2022 Belgian Pipe Band Championships.

Open
1st Ronsed-Mor (1,1,1,1)
2nd Nutscheid Forest (2,2,4,2)
3rd Riverside Alliance (6,5,2,3)
4th The 35 Club (4,4,7,4)
5th Belgian Blend (3,3,6,7)
6th Holbaeck (7,7,3,5)
7th Corriovallum (5,6,5,6)
Judges: Jim Semple, Tom Brown (piping); Allan Craig (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

Grade 2
1st Ronsed-Mor (1,1,1,1)
2nd Belgian Blend (2,2,3,2)
3rd Corriovallum (3,3,4,4)
4th Nutscheid Forest (5,5,2,3)
5th The 35 Club (4,4,5,5)
Judges: Jim Semple, Tom Brown (piping); Allan Craig (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

Grade 3
1st Corriovallum

Grade 4
1st Interscaldis

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
September 08, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II: a gracious and noble friend to pipers and drummers everywhere
Results
September 07, 2022
City of Chicago emerge as the big cheese at Wisconsin Games
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?