Royal National Mòd’s Premier piping events go to Roddy MacLeod

Paisley, Scotland – October 14, 2023 – The annual Royal National Mòd (An Comunn Gàidhealach) was staged at Paisley Town Hall, and Roddy MacLeod of Glasgow won both of the top events for pipers graded Premier and A by the Competing Pipers Association. Angus MacPhee of Inverness and Bradley Parker of Milngavie, Scotland, won the B-Grade Piobaireachd and MSR, respectively, and Bannockburn, Scotland’s Arran Green scooped up both firsts in the events for pipers ages 16 to 18. Lennox Munro, Kinross, Scotland, had a great day in the Under 16s by winning three of the four events.

The Mòd is a weeklong celebration of the Gaelic culture, language and history with competitions, concerts, workshops and more. The event moves location yearly and returned to Paisley for the first time in a decade.

Premier/A-Grade

Piobaireachd (seven competed)

1st Roddy MacLeod

2nd Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

3rd Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland

Judges: Euan Anderson, Robert Barnes

MSR (eight competed)

1st Roddy MacLeod

2nd Ben Duncan

3rd Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland

Judges: Euan Anderson, Robert Barnes

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Angus MacPhee, “The Red Speckled Bull”

2nd Ashley McMichael, “Cabar Feidh Gu Brath”

3rd Dan Nevans, Glasgow, “Fair Honey”

4th Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland, “The King’s Taxes”

5th Bradley Parker, “Lament for the Dead”

Judges: Derek Fraser, Roddy Livingstone

MSR

1st Bradley Parker

2nd Angus MacPhee

3rd Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland

4th Keith Bowes, Glasgow

16-18

Piobaireachd

1st Arran Green, Bannockburn High

2nd Annabel Charlton, Pitlochry, Scotland

3rd Ryan McCreadie, St. Margaret’s Academy

MSR

1st Arran Green

2nd Annabel Charlton

3rd Ryan McCreadie

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Arran Green

2nd Annabel Charlton

3rd Ryan McCreadie

Under-16

Piobaireachd (urlar only)

1st Dòmhnall Eachann MacLean, Sgoil Bhàgh a’ Chaisteil

2nd Seonaidh MacLean, Sgoil Bhàgh a’ Chaisteil

3rd Màili MacLennan, Acadamaidh Rìoghail Inbhir Nis

2/4 March

1st Lennox Munro

2nd Craig Mitchell, Cults Academy

3rd Seonaidh Forrest, Àrd-sgoil Phort Rìgh

Strathspey & Reel

1st Lennox Munro

2nd Craig Mitchell

3rd Callan James Erskine, Bertha Park

Jig

1st Lennox Munro

2nd Craig Mitchell

3rd Seonaidh Forrest